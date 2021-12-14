The perfect party outfit exists, and Ananya Panday is wearing it

Ananya Panday has been on a lehenga spree lately, as her Instagram feed would testify, clad in one stunning designer piece after another for award shoes and magazine covers.

Her recent “photo dump” on Instagram wasalso that of a series of images of the actor clad in exquisite Manish Malhotra lehengas for a magazine photoshoot.

But, looks like she has finally broken the spree, and now, the Student of the Year 2 actor is raising the heat and upping her fashion game as she stunned in a red hot gown, styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr.

The scarlet red gown is the perfect outfit for a special evening or a super special dinner date. The layered chiffon gown with leather detailing was from Aadnevik, and the actor was a picture of gorgeous-chic in it.

She went red all the way even with her lips and otherwise minimal makeup, as is her signature. Her hair was tied in a neat top bun to draw all the distraction away from the halter neck of the dress. She accessorised the look with just a pair of red heels.

Ananya was previously seen in a Shivan and Narresh creation in black with embroidery on the blouse-cum-bralette and a lehenga skirt.

