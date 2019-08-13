Ananya Panday is fun and flirty in her latest looks; see pics

Ananya Panday might be just one film old but she has already impressed us with her fashion choices. The actor was recently spotted in three different looks and it was no different this time either. In the first instance, she was seen in a strapless polka dot dress by Vassilis Zoulias. Styled by Ami Patel, we really liked the sweetheart neckline and the belt detailing at the waist. The look was completed with bright red lipstick and black Jimmy Choo shoes.

Take a look at the pictures here.

In the second look she was spotted in an embroidered drill printed jacket from the label Saakshakinni. The outfit has been inspired by the Fakirani Jaats of Kutch, and was styled by Patel again. It was paired with striped Ester shorts and shirt set. The look was rounded out with dewy make-up and messy hairdo.

The Student of the Year 2 actor was also spotted in a chic red and black polka dotted outfit from Michael Kors. The loose sleeves and the frill at the edges gave the look a fun vibe. The look was rounded out with red stilettos and a nude make-up palette.

Prior to this, the actor was seen giving us some major goals on how to ace monsoon fashion. She had stepped out in a pair of sequinned jeans on a rainy day out. Keeping the overall look simple, the jeans was teamed with a classic white crop top and a pair of silver hoops.

What do you think of her latest looks?