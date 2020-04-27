All the times Ananya Panday made us want to switch to ethnic

These pictures will brighten up your day! (Photo: Ami Patel/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) These pictures will brighten up your day! (Photo: Ami Patel/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Ananya Panday can ace sequinned dresses and shorts and crop tops with as much ease as embroidered lehengas and sharara sets. It would not be wrong to say that the SOTY 2 actor has a unique sense of style, especially when it comes to her ethnic looks. Ahead, we mention all the times the young starlet made us want to switch to ethnic wear and upgrade our wardrobe.

Ananya dazzled in this Kresha Bajaj ensemble. Styled by Ami Patel, the sequinned lehenga set looked lovely on the actor. The outfit was paired with a choker from Amrapali jewels, with blow dried hair completing the chic look.

We agree with the actor’s stylist, as Ananya indeed looks cute as a button in this lime green sharara set. If you are bored of your usual kurtis and lehengas, switch to a sharara set to amp up your game. Keeping it understated, the actor paired it with a maangtikka.

It would be safe to assume that the actor loves wearing lehengas, and why not, she looks absolutely gorgeous in them. So its no surprise that she nailed this Sabyasachi creation which features a deep V-neck blouse with intricate silver threadwork detailing paired with a beige lehenga and a sheer dupatta. Keeping it understated with her accessories, she went for a pair of golden chaandbalis.

This is by far our favourite look — right from the colours and the silhouette to the way it was styled, there’s nothing we do not like about this outfit. Allowing the Anushka Khanna ensemble to do all the talking, Ananya brought the look together with a kamarbandh.

We love the actor in this Tarun Tahiliani outfit which has a bohemian touch to it. Paired with smokey eyes, it surely makes for a head-turning ensemble.

What do you think about her looks?

