Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Ananya Panday redefines summer fashion with her latest looks; see pics

Ananya Panday was styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr on both occasions. Which is your favourite look?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 17, 2021 10:50:47 am
The actor knows how to keep it fashionable in summers. (Photo: Ananya Panday, Lakshmi Lehr/ Instagram)

With the arrival of summers, our social media timelines are filled with B-Town stars enjoying the sunny days in the most fashionable way. While we like most of the celeb looks, we just cannot get enough of Ananya Panday’s take on summer fashion.

The SOTY 2 actor knows how to make heads turn with each of her looks. And it was no different this time when we spotted her in two different outfits, both styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr.

Check out the details below.

We love the minimal styling. (Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

In one look, Ananya was seen keeping it casual in a white ruched bralette top styled with a fitted pair of black denim. She simply aced the monochrome look.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
She went easy with her accessories. (Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

She opted to leave the halter top untied, and went for a soft bronze makeup look, pair of abstract earrings with chunky gold rings. Her hair was blowdried into messy waves.

The messy hair goes perfectly with the outfit. (Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

For the next look, she was seen in a striped outfit that gave major cheerleader vibes!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Featuring cobalt blue and white strips, the crop top with full sleeves was styled with a matching short skirt and a belt.

READ |Ananya Panday gives perfect lockdown fashion goals in latest pictures

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Paired with white heels, she tied her hair in a ponytail and opted for a similar makeup look.

READ |Ananya Panday: Lockdown has been an emotional rollercoaster

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

ALSO READ |Ananya Panday nails this short white dress; check pics

What do you think of her recent look?

