Ananya Panday redefines summer fashion with her latest looks; see pics

The actor knows how to keep it fashionable in summers. (Photo: Ananya Panday, Lakshmi Lehr/ Instagram)

With the arrival of summers, our social media timelines are filled with B-Town stars enjoying the sunny days in the most fashionable way. While we like most of the celeb looks, we just cannot get enough of Ananya Panday’s take on summer fashion.

The SOTY 2 actor knows how to make heads turn with each of her looks. And it was no different this time when we spotted her in two different outfits, both styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr.

We love the minimal styling. (Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

In one look, Ananya was seen keeping it casual in a white ruched bralette top styled with a fitted pair of black denim. She simply aced the monochrome look.

She went easy with her accessories. (Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

She opted to leave the halter top untied, and went for a soft bronze makeup look, pair of abstract earrings with chunky gold rings. Her hair was blowdried into messy waves.

The messy hair goes perfectly with the outfit. (Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

For the next look, she was seen in a striped outfit that gave major cheerleader vibes!

Featuring cobalt blue and white strips, the crop top with full sleeves was styled with a matching short skirt and a belt.

Paired with white heels, she tied her hair in a ponytail and opted for a similar makeup look.

What do you think of her recent look?