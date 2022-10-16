scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

When Ananya Panday travelled to Italy and set fashion goals in floral summery sundresses

Take a look at Ananya Panday's photos from her vacation in Italy, and learn a lesson or two in fashion

Ananya looks fresh as a lemon sorbet in her Italy photos. (Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

When Ananya Panday went to Italy, she set many fashion goals; her pictures on social media are proof.

The actor’s Italian escapade formed its own fashion landscape on Instagram. Through her posts, we got a peek into the outfits she wore on her trip, and let’s just say we were not disappointed.

Ananya’s first post in Capri, Italy, showed her wearing a pink, orange, green and white floral dress. She was seen enjoying sorbets, keeping her makeup minimal and simple. Choosing a summery sundress on a vacation is a good idea — it’s a relaxed, chill look and can help one cope with the heat.

Ananya paired her dress with a small nude handbag, along with simple, small accessories such as a necklace and thin bracelets. Keeping the accessories minimal with a sundress further added to the free, fresh, effortless look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

 

In one of her other posts from her trip, she wore another summery, free-flowing dress with blue florals and a design with yellow lemons. With another bare-faced look, tiny earrings and a simple small necklace, Ananya seemed to have aced the art of simple-yet-refreshing style.

Her hair was left loose and she donned sunglasses to complete the look. Ananya looked content exploring Capri. Summer dresses like hers definitely fit the romantic, historic backdrop of Italy, and it makes us wish we were in Capri, too!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...Premium
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-10-2022 at 03:15:10 pm
Next Story

120 architect firms seek design change in coastal road project

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

‘Forever girls’: All the times Kareena Kapoor Khan and her squad have set major BFF goals
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement