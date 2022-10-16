When Ananya Panday travelled to Italy and set fashion goals in floral summery sundresses

When Ananya Panday went to Italy, she set many fashion goals; her pictures on social media are proof.

The actor’s Italian escapade formed its own fashion landscape on Instagram. Through her posts, we got a peek into the outfits she wore on her trip, and let’s just say we were not disappointed.

Ananya’s first post in Capri, Italy, showed her wearing a pink, orange, green and white floral dress. She was seen enjoying sorbets, keeping her makeup minimal and simple. Choosing a summery sundress on a vacation is a good idea — it’s a relaxed, chill look and can help one cope with the heat.

Ananya paired her dress with a small nude handbag, along with simple, small accessories such as a necklace and thin bracelets. Keeping the accessories minimal with a sundress further added to the free, fresh, effortless look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

In one of her other posts from her trip, she wore another summery, free-flowing dress with blue florals and a design with yellow lemons. With another bare-faced look, tiny earrings and a simple small necklace, Ananya seemed to have aced the art of simple-yet-refreshing style.

Her hair was left loose and she donned sunglasses to complete the look. Ananya looked content exploring Capri. Summer dresses like hers definitely fit the romantic, historic backdrop of Italy, and it makes us wish we were in Capri, too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!