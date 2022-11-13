scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

From Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (November 7- November 13)

Take a look at stars who impressed us with their style and who failed to do so!

Take a look at this week's fashion wins and fails! (Source: Varinder Chawla designed by Angshuman Maity)

Closely scrutinised for their every look, Bollywood celebs put in all efforts to not go wrong with their picks. However, it is highly unlikely that one can be perfect at all times. So, this week too, some celebs made a splash with their fashion choices, and others missed the mark. Find out who wore what, and pick your favourite celebrity look from this week.

HIT: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looked smoldering hot in this cut-out dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Bhediya, is taking her fashion game a notch higher with every look. The actor can ace any look and this time, chose to opt for a bold look for one of her promotional events. She looked every bit glamorous and sensuous in a green neon cut-out dress. The one-shouldered mini dress was paired with white sneakers. Kriti styled the outfit with a pair of small hoops and subtle makeup.

HIT: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful in the traditional outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor never disappoints with her fashion choices. Right from the red carpet looks to the airport, Janhvi knows how to turn heads. In this picture, she looked ethereal as she stepped out in traditional attire. The kurta set featured a white print over greenish-yellow hued fabric. Janhvi paired the kurta with matching straight pants and styled it with the matching dupatta which had lace on the borders. She kept the look simple and went for natural-looking makeup.

HIT: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti rocked an all-black look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra was spotted in an all-black outfit. The actor wore a blazer over a high-neck sweater and paired it with the same colour long pencil skirt and black coloured footwear. She styled the look with a few rings and a pair of hoops. Parineeti wore her hair in a ponytail and chose dewy looks with smoky eyes and pink lips.

HIT: Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked chic in this casual look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday rocked a casual look in a white crop t-shirt that she paired with blue coloured cargo pajama pants. She kept the look simple with no makeup look and paired the outfit with dainty earrings and flat footwear.

MISS: Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta failed to make a mark with her outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Divya Dutta, one of the most talented actors in the industry, missed the mark this time. The actor was spotted at an event wearing a printed blue dress. The long-sleeved outfit featured a V-neckline and was accessorised with only a pair of earrings. The dress failed to make an impression. The outfit could have been acessorised well to add some glamour.

