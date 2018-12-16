Ananya Panday turns heads in this beautiful sequinned dress

While we are still reeling from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s picture perfect wedding, Dinesh Vijan, head of Maddock Films, tied the knot with Dubai-based real estate agent Pramita Tanwar on December 13 in a private ceremony. However, the wedding reception of the Stree producer, hosted in Mumbai, was a star-studded affair and witnessed the presence of several celebrities.

While most of the celebrities looked lovely, it is the younger crop of actors who impressed us with their sartorial choices. Among them, Ananya Panday surely made a mark. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Panday looked stunning in a sequinned dress from the label Rixo. We love the sleeves and the little black knot detailing at the back.

The look was accessorised with jewellery from Kajal Fabiani. Hair neatly tied in a ponytail and a nude palette of make-up completed the look.

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor too give us some major fashion goals in an embellished white lehenga from Falguni Shane Peacock. The sheer dupatta and the shimmery blouse complemented the lehenga well and she looked absolutely lovely.

Wavy hairdo, dark kohl eyes and dark lipstick completed the look while it was accessorised with diamond earrings.

Prior to this, Panday, who is yet to make her debut, looked lovely at Karan Johar’s Diwali party. Departing from the saris and the lehengas, the starlet was seen donning a pair of lime-hued flared trousers. Styled by Patel again, this was teamed with a shimmery bralette top and was layered with a matching longline jacket. The ensemble from designer Anushka Khanna’s Flash Dance collection complemented her svelte frame wonderfully.

