Friday, December 10, 2021
‘Sparkle mode on’: Ananya Panday dazzles in a pink sequin lehenga

The lehenga is perfect for brides who want to steer away from the traditional red outfit route, and opt for something that makes a bold and memorable statement.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 10, 2021 11:30:51 am
Ananya PandayAnanya Panday in an ombre sequin lehenga by Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Manish Malhotra World/Instagram)

Ananya Panday has been donning one lehenga set after another, all bookmark-worthy.

After gracing the red carpet in a Shivan and Narresh black embroidered lehenga set paired with exquisite jewellery at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021, she is back to slay in yet another traditional ensemble, this time by Manish Malhotra.

The designer’s official Instagram account posted pictures and a video of the actor looking divine in a pink ombre sequin lehenga, something that is signature to the Manish Malhotra design world.

With side-swept hair, minimal makeup, and a statement diamond necklace, Ananya was styled by the design maverick himself along with Nupur Mehta Puri.

The lehenga is perfect for brides who want to steer away from the traditional red outfit route for the big day, and opt for something that makes a bold and memorable statement.

The blouse, designed in a modern silhouette, can also be paired separately with other outfits for mehendi night or the sangeet ceremony.

The Student of the Year 2 actor was earlier seen in a silver embellished lehenga with an infinity blouse, and also a mint green lehenga set. Both her looks redefine the lehenga as we knew it for the younger, more contemporary fashion enthusiast.

