‘Sparkle mode on’: Ananya Panday dazzles in a pink sequin lehenga

Ananya Panday has been donning one lehenga set after another, all bookmark-worthy.

After gracing the red carpet in a Shivan and Narresh black embroidered lehenga set paired with exquisite jewellery at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021, she is back to slay in yet another traditional ensemble, this time by Manish Malhotra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

The designer’s official Instagram account posted pictures and a video of the actor looking divine in a pink ombre sequin lehenga, something that is signature to the Manish Malhotra design world.

With side-swept hair, minimal makeup, and a statement diamond necklace, Ananya was styled by the design maverick himself along with Nupur Mehta Puri.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday makes a case for contemporary fashion; see pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

The lehenga is perfect for brides who want to steer away from the traditional red outfit route for the big day, and opt for something that makes a bold and memorable statement.

The blouse, designed in a modern silhouette, can also be paired separately with other outfits for mehendi night or the sangeet ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

The Student of the Year 2 actor was earlier seen in a silver embellished lehenga with an infinity blouse, and also a mint green lehenga set. Both her looks redefine the lehenga as we knew it for the younger, more contemporary fashion enthusiast.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!