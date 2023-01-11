scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

We just cannot get enough of Ananya Panday’s all-black looks

The actor keeps her fashion game on point and her looks are a proof of the same

ananya-pandayCheck out Ananya Panday's bold black outfit choices (Source: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)
Ananya Panday’s wardrobe is every millennial’s dream. Her outfits are chic, youthful, and super trendy. Known to experiment with her style, the actor does often manage to surprise us with some of her bold sartorial choices. And like most of us, looks like Ananya also turns to black when in doubt. So, without any further delay, let’s take a look at some of her most striking black looks.

During the promotion of her last movie, Liger, the starlet opted for a black cut-out gown with a high thigh slit and halter neck. Needless to say, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the all-black ensemble.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) 

She accessorised it with black heels and silver studs, as she rocked kohl-rimmed eyes and a nude lip shade. A finely contoured face and a beaming highlighter completed her look, and her frizzy hairdo elevated it further.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) 

Among others, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Karishma Kapoor showered her with compliments.

This is, however, not the first time that the actor has opted for such a bold, black look. She had once worn a net slim fit gown with a high centre slit styled with smoky black eyes and black heels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) 

One can never go wrong with a black dress, and Ananya Panday cannot agree more. She donned a black feather net dress with a choker neck and matching belt. She teamed it up with a neatly made braid and golden earrings. Blue eye shadow and nude lip shade complemented her look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) 

For Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash, she oozed glamour in a strappy black V-neck blazer-style top, teamed with a matching mini skirt. Keeping it chic, she accessorised her outfit with golden earrings and a black handbag. The actor wore a bright red lip shade and a light golden eye shadow. Her loose bun complemented the look.

