Ananya Panday and Nushrat Bharucha give us strong cues for spring fashion; check it out here

With the spring season officially here, it is time to store away those subdued sweaters and jackets. Spring calls for bright colours, florals and more. With Bollywood setting the stage for upcoming trends and fashion, Ananya Panday and Nushrat Bharucha have been giving us reasons to update our wardrobes. Ahead, take a look at the outfits they were recently spotted in, which had spring written all over them!

Ananya Panday

The actor was spotted in a halter-neck short dress in off-white, featuring floral prints in blue. She paired these with chunky white sneakers. Take a look at the pictures below.

With a low ponytail featuring a mid-parting, the actor went for a ‘no-makeup’ makeup look with a hint of gloss. Keeping it basic, she just went for quirky heart-shaped earrings. Replace the sneakers with a pair of pretty flats and you will be good to call it a day!

Nushrat Bharucha

Bharcuha went for a bright yellow crop top paired with a striped skirt in a thigh-high slit. Ditching her accessories, she went for white sneakers which made the look edgy. Check it out below.

Completing it with a white mini bag, she went for a flawless matte base paired with bubblegum pink. If you are planning to accessorise the look or amp it up, add chunky silver jewellery. Not only does it elevates your look, but it also gives a bohemian vibe, which we are digging this season.

