Ananya Panday’s latest outfit reminds us of Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Saara Zamana’

Ananya Panday is busy promoting her upcoming film, Khaali Peeli and has been spotted in different outfits of late. Her recent Instagram BTS post, however, is quite something. The actor was seen in a tunic-like jacket teamed with a matching pair of pants, but what stood out were the neon lights on the outfit which gave it a super interesting twist.

Take a look at her post below:

In case you are wondering why this look evokes a sense of déjà vu, our best bet is that it reminds you of Amitabh Bachchan in the song Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana from the 1981 film Yaarana. One of the most enduring stills from the song is the actor grooving in an outfit bordered with lights.

Watch the song here.

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had once paid tribute to it in her song, Babli Badmaash from 2013 film Shootout At Wadala. The mode was similar: she was in an outfit studded with lights. In an interview with The Indian Express, the actor had acknowledged this. “I have acted in three remake films (Don, Agneepath and Zanjeer) of Mr Amitabh Bachchan. I am a big fan of him. Unfortunately, I couldn’t play his role. So it is my ode to him through this song.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas paid tribute to Amitabh Bachchan in this song. (Source: SonyMusicIndiaVEVO/Youtube) Priyanka Chopra Jonas paid tribute to Amitabh Bachchan in this song. (Source: SonyMusicIndiaVEVO/Youtube)

The style has indeed come a long way. What do you think of Ananya’s look?

