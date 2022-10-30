From Ananya Panday to Aditya Roy Kapur: Fashion hits and misses (Oct 24-Oct 30)

Bollywood stars are often seen dressed in glamourous avatars. On the occasion of Diwali, it was a fashion bonanza! From Ananya Panday to Aditya Roy Kapur, the tinsel town was lit with glitz and glam this week.

While most celebs impressed us with their sartorial picks, some of them failed to make a mark. So without further ado, have a look at this week’s round up.

HIT: Ananya Panday

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor spilled oodles of glam as she stepped out in a glittery blood-red sari which she teamed with a blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. Wearing minimal accessories, she used blush on her cheeks and kohl in her eyes to add the finishing touches.

MISS: Anshula Kapoor

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Channelling the old Bollywood vibes, she slipped into a green and silver lehenga set. The skirt featured green and pink shades while her silver glittered blouse had a plunging neckline. She rounded off the look with a heavy neckpiece, a potli bag, and a mangtika. Her curly hairdo added vintage vibes to her look. However the outfit appeared to be too gaudy.

MISS: Tamannaah Bhatia

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor donned a shiny grey coloured sari which she paired with a golden blouse featuring dramatic shoulders. She rounded off the look with a choker neckpiece. However, her outfit was a thumbs-down for us.

HIT: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor kept it minimal as he wore a black blazer and pant set. He teamed the look with white shoes and a white t-shirt. However, we think the silver lining of the outfit could be done away with.

HIT: Aditya Roy Kapur

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor keep it festive and simple as he donned a white kurta and pyjama set. He rounded off the look with black juttis and his contagious smile.

MISS: Rakul Preet Singh

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was spotted in a blue crop top which she teamed with denim jeans. However, the flowery prints on the jeans did not go well.

