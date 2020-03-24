Keep it simple with accessories like Ananya Panday

Her love for dainty accessories is evident! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Her love for dainty accessories is evident! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Ananya Panday, the newest kid on the block, has not only raised the bar with her on-screen performances but also her fashion choices. From chic looks on most days to high-drama ensembles at award nights, she can ace any look effortlessly. But what is also worth mentioning is her love for accessories which is a perfect mix of bold choices and dainty pieces, depending on the occasion.

If you are someone who is a fan of all things simple and dainty, you are at the right place!

The actor is seen in a pair of delicate earrings that resemble a flower. With her dress being extravagant, it is only obvious that she opted for dainty accessories from Diamantina Fine Jewels. The pretty earrings surely add that cutesy factor to the Amit Aggarwal ensemble.

We love this quirky piece donned by the actor. It is sleek and goes with anything, whether it is a white shirt, a plain black T-shirt or even yellow just like Ananya’s dress. The earring, which features two little yellow stones encrusted on either side of a rectangular piece of metal, makes for a statement piece without it being too much for the eyes.

Multi-layered jewellery has been having its moment for quite some time, and needless to say, the Student of the Year 2 actor aces the trend. The thing about this trend is that it seamlessly goes with casual or even extravagant outfits. It is time you get yourself one and call it a day!

There is nothing a pair of hoops cannot do! They can instantly glam up any outfit without having to do much. It is a classic piece of accessory and we are pretty sure, almost everyone has them. Just like multi-layered jewellery, they go well with everything right from a sari to even a formal pantsuit!

On most days, we end up opting for heavy jewellery with ethnic wear. But if that is not your style, take cues from the actor who aces a statement accessory piece with her sharara set. She ditched earrings and necklace and decided to don just an embellished maang tikka making for a sleek fashion statement.

Keeping it minimal, Ananya wore these dark pink stone earrings with her pink dress, which looked extremely elegant. Given the colour of her outfit, it was only fair to opt for something that is minimal and contemporary in its approach. The earring would look amazing with an ensemble that is as bright as Ananya’s or even something as simple as a white T-shirt dress.

What do you think about Ananya’s choice of accessories?

