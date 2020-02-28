Designer Anamika Khanna: Sonam Kapoor is the most stylish Bollywood celebrity

The designer feels that Sonam Kapoor carries off her creations the best. (Photos: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram, Blenders Pride Fashion Week; Designed by Gargi Singh) The designer feels that Sonam Kapoor carries off her creations the best. (Photos: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram, Blenders Pride Fashion Week; Designed by Gargi Singh)

From Neha Dhupia and Deepika Padukone to Madhuri Dixit and Sonam Kapoor, it is not uncommon to spot celebrities in Anamika Khanna creations. After all, her designs are timeless, elegant and stand out for their unique cuts and silhouettes. Recently, Khanna, who also is the first Indian woman designer to exhibit her collection at the Paris Fashion Week, showcased her creations at the finale of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. We caught up with the designer who shared her design mantra, the most stylish B-Town celeb, and of course the one fashion trend which she feels will make it big in 2020.

Excerpts:

What is the real ‘Pride of India’ for you?

My story and my theme for the show ‘My Craft My Pride’. At this moment, I’m celebrating my own journey which started several years ago and whatever I have done in those years is what I stand for, and this my pride for me.

How exactly do you associate with the theme — personally and professionally?

It’s almost like the theme was made for me. The experiment is with various crafts from all parts of the country; I’ve given it a slightly more modern touch now. So it is extremely relevant, both professionally and personally.

It is common to see celebrities in your outfits. What is your design mantra?

My design mantra is to stay true to myself. I do what I believe in, and don’t necessarily follow what others are doing. Whatever I do, it’s from my heart and I am willing to experiment at this stage as well.

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently walked for you, called your pieces ‘timeless’. What, according to you, makes a garment ‘timeless’ in the true sense?

Number one, it’s the quality. A garment which is of fantastic quality will definitely stay forever. Besides, intricate detailing that comes with meaning, is what makes it timeless. It doesn’t necessarily have to follow trends and could just be something very classy.

Which celebrity do you feel looks/carry off your creations the best? Who, according to you, is the most sylish?

I would say that’s Sonam Kapoor. But also, I will not underestimate the fact that the entire Bollywood has upped its game in fashion and a lot of them are working really hard towards it.

You have come a long way in your journey. But is there something you still wish to achieve?

I have just started my journey, and there’s a lot I need to achieve.

Fashion is constantly evolving, how do you keep up with the pace?

This is the challenge. It is one of those professions where you have to keep evolving. It’s a good thing that I get bored of things very quickly and need to evolve. Fashion is challenging but comes naturally to me. I am also very accepting and open to younger thoughts and ideas, I am happy to make changes. I am not stuck with the fact that whatever I do is right; I am very happy to incorporate changes. That’s what keeps us going.

What is the most challenging thing for a designer today?

Being a designer is most challenging, besides the fact that you have to evolve in your designs and yourself, every single day. You also have to be marketing savvy, you need to know the numbers, you need to know the business. You are also judged every single day for everything that you do, and that’s a very big challenge.

Can you point out one fashion trend which you think will make it big in 2020?

Statement, is one word that I would say. In fact, everything is bolder and more statement in 2020.

What can we expect from your label in the new year?

Menswear is an addition, we are also opening a store in Mumbai. Besides, we want to move to accessories once the Mumbai store opens. We also plan to venture in the rest of the country then.

