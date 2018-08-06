Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania has these pointers for brides to ace wedding fashion

Anaita Shroff Adajania gives tips on bridal fashion. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Anaita Shroff Adajania gives tips on bridal fashion. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Tying the knot? While all of us might not be able to have that Bollywood-inspired wedding extravaganza, there’s no reason why you can’t be a resplendent bride on your special day.

High priestess of fashion and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared some tips at the Vogue Wedding Show 2018 on some of the biggest trends in bridal wear. Here are some of the highlights:

3-D floral embroidery

From Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani to Rahul Mishra, almost every stall at the event proudly showcased lehengas with 3-D floral embroideries.

“Flowers are in full bloom this year,” Adjania admits. From small intricate detailing to gigantic patterns, the stylist says floral designs have replaced pasley this year. She also advises picking fresh flowers for the decor and your hair to complement your outfit.

The hero blouse

Countless brides complain that they can’t bear to wear the heavy lehenga any more. “Those days are over,” Adjania says.

Displaying a lovely Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, the stylist invited guests to feel the gossamer-like lightness of the skirt.

“The weightless lehenga is a perfect accomplice to the hero blouse, that is getting all the attention. It’s bejewelled, embellished and beautiful,” she says. The stylist says wearing a stunning blouse can free you to pair it with a much lighter, and subtler, lehenga skirt.

Adding an extra-long statement sleeve can add to the charm of the outfit, and it can double up as a second drape.

Off-pastel colours

Bright hues like yellow and red now belong to the past. With more and more designers opting for a subtler palette, off-pastel colours are a big hit this year. Adjania advises going with a dusty pink, dusty green or peach that looks beautiful with the sun-kissed Indian skin.

What about the jewellery? When picking off-pastel shades, the stylist recommends three ways of accessorising.

* Tone on Tone

Go with diamonds, because they go with almost every outfit. If your lehenga has a soft hue, coloured baubles are quite unnecessary.

* Contrasting pieces

If the bridal outfit has a very soft colour, like ivory or white, Anaita advises opting for a contrast, and to pick jewellery with bright colours.

* Matching feel

However, if you are going with the traditional, vibrant outfit, she recommends opting for ornaments that are reflective of the outfit, and have colours that feature in your dress.

Grey or dusty blue

“This has been a sort of unexpected trend in India, but almost every store has it,” says Anaita. You can wear grey and dusty blue lehengas with stones like rubies, or other darker hues.

Black and Gold–For the guest

Although she doesn’t recommend black and gold for brides, for guests it is a wise and stylish choice. “It stretches your wardrobe so wide and nobody knows you’re repeating the outfit,” says Adjania. “You can mix and match your outfit with multiple pieces.”

