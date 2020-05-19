An ethereal fashion affair: Priyanka Chopra in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla are a name to recon with. The designer duo is well known for their intricately embroidered Anarkalis along with chikankari and mirrorwork lehengas. So it is not surprising that Bollywood divas are often spotted wearing their creations. But there is one actor who carries off their outfits beautifully, and it is none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
So, take a look at all the times the Quantico actor made a statement in their creations.
Priyanka dazzled in this sheer red sari with mirrorwork border styled with matching strappy blouse. The outfit was paired with teardrop diamond earrings and berry red lips.
View this post on Instagram
Dancing for the Devis! Priyanka Chopra was ethereal in a 'Floral Lace' sherwani by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla as she celebrated Navratri at Falguni Pathak's event. @priyankachopra Styled by @stylebyami Hair by @bbhiral Make up by @uday104 . . . #priyankachopra #abujanisandeepkhosla #florallace #sherwani #navratri #fashion #designerduo #abujani #sandeepkhosla
Priyanka kept it classy in this ‘floral lace’ sherwani. Styled by Ami Patel, the flowy Anarkali was styled with statement chaandbalis and silver block heels. She added a pop of colour to her look with a bright pink lip shade.
View this post on Instagram
“It was an absolute delight to dress Priyanka for this very special moment at the Marrakech International Film Festival. She was being felicitated for her extraordinary two-decade career as an actor and now, producer.
This Saree is an ode to her brilliance and beauty. Fit for a silver screen goddess, who shines brightest among a galaxy of stars. A saree is quintessentially and iconically Indian. It’s elegance is matched by its slinky, sensual glamour. And Priyanka was absolutely mesmerising in it.” Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla @priyankachopra @stylebyami #priyankachoprajonas #abujanisandeepkhosla #silverscreen #goddess #saree #ivory #badla #handembroidered #mukaish #sequins #zardosi #border #floral #marrakechfilmfestival #morroco #fashion #classic #designerduo #abujani #sandeepkhosla
Priyanka turned heads at the Marrakech International Film Festival as she stepped out in an ivory sari which featured zardozi border and sequin work. She teamed it up with strapless blouse, a diamond necklace, glowy makeup and metallic eyes.
View this post on Instagram
HOLI HAI!
Love is a many splendoured and multi-hued thing. @priyankachopra wears a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ‘Folk' collection, off-white, Banarasi cotton, tiered kurta with a multi-colour, beaded yoke and fabric detailing. The ensemble exudes a thoroughly joyous Bohemian vibe and is paired with a candy-hued, silk applique and fringe detailed dupatta and ijar pants.
@nickjonas is the perfect match for Priyanka in a white Khadi kurta with neon jaipuri silk detailing, worn with aligarhi pants and yellow mules by @sko.store for Abu Jani Sandeep khosla. Styled by @stylebyami Photography by @mohitvaru #priyankachoprajonas #nickjonas #abujanisandeepkhosla #mardbyabusandeep #holiparty #holi #holi2020 #ishaambani #classic #original #twinning #coloursoflove #stylish #custommade #fashion #fashionforever #styleicons #abujani #sandeepkhosla #originals
The actor kept it chic in a custom Anarkali for this year’s Holi celebrations. The white khadi kurta, which featured neon silk detailing, was paired with yellow mules.
View this post on Instagram
Bliss be upon You, Birthday Girl! Wishing Priyanka Chopra Jonas @priyankachopra a magical day. Photography by @storiesbyjosephradhik @josephradhik #birthdaygirl #priyankachoprajonas #inlove #godbless #birthdaywishes #nickyanka #umaidbhawanpalace #wedding #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #designerduo
Priyanka wore this showstopping outfit for her mehendi ceremony. We like how it was coupled with a gorgeous ruby set.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.