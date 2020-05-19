An ethereal fashion affair: Priyanka Chopra in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

The actor knows how to make a statement in intricate couture! (Photo: abujanisandeepkhosla /Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) The actor knows how to make a statement in intricate couture! (Photo: abujanisandeepkhosla /Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla are a name to recon with. The designer duo is well known for their intricately embroidered Anarkalis along with chikankari and mirrorwork lehengas. So it is not surprising that Bollywood divas are often spotted wearing their creations. But there is one actor who carries off their outfits beautifully, and it is none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

So, take a look at all the times the Quantico actor made a statement in their creations.

Priyanka dazzled in this sheer red sari with mirrorwork border styled with matching strappy blouse. The outfit was paired with teardrop diamond earrings and berry red lips.

Priyanka kept it classy in this ‘floral lace’ sherwani. Styled by Ami Patel, the flowy Anarkali was styled with statement chaandbalis and silver block heels. She added a pop of colour to her look with a bright pink lip shade.

Priyanka turned heads at the Marrakech International Film Festival as she stepped out in an ivory sari which featured zardozi border and sequin work. She teamed it up with strapless blouse, a diamond necklace, glowy makeup and metallic eyes.

The actor kept it chic in a custom Anarkali for this year’s Holi celebrations. The white khadi kurta, which featured neon silk detailing, was paired with yellow mules.

Priyanka wore this showstopping outfit for her mehendi ceremony. We like how it was coupled with a gorgeous ruby set.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd