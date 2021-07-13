scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Amyra Dastur looks breathtaking in a backless, flowy dress

She was also seen in an orange and black striped crop top and shorts -- which is your favourite look?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2021 9:40:07 pm
Amyra DasturWhat do you think of Amyra Dastur's look? (Source: Amyra Dastur/Instagram)

Amyra Dastur has been sending ripples across the internet with her recent pictures on Instagram. Known to often experiment with her style, the Koi Jaane Na actor was seen wearing a backless yellow maxi dress styled in a simple yet stylish way.

The dress from Mati, which featured cutout detailing at the front, was teamed with earrings from Ayana Silver Jewellery, while she kept her hair open.

Check out the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amyra Dastur (@amyradastur93)

The actor was captured in a rustic forest-like backdrop.

In another look, Amyra was seen posing in an orange and black striped crop top and shorts. She paired this with a green stole, hoop earrings, and a messy hairdo with two braided accents

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amyra Dastur (@amyradastur93)

 

Amyra really made a dent on the internet with stunning these images.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amyra Dastur (@amyradastur93)

 

“Deep in the forest I stroll, to hear the wisdom of my soul,” she captioned the post. A truly fitting look to go soul searching indeed.

