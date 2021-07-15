Amy Jackson looks like a princess on Cannes 2021 red carpet; see pics

July 15, 2021 1:00:19 pm
While Bollywood celebs, who are usually seen at the Cannes Film Festival, have not made it to the event this year, you would be glad to know that 2.0 actor Amy Jackson walked the prestigious red carpet recently.
The 29-year-old looked every bit gorgeous in a floor-grazing burgundy off-shoulder gown with a flap added around it, when she appeared for the screening of the film The Story of My Wife.
Cinched at the waist, the attire accentuated her svelte frame, and she looked like a princess. Amy accessorised the outfit with a heavy diamond necklace and a pair of earrings from Chopard.
She wore minimal makeup with a matching lip shade and sported middle-parted hair tied into a ponytail.
Overall, the actor’s look was quite balanced and elegant.
Prior to her red carpet appearance, she also shared a series of Instagram stories in which she was seen getting ready for the event.
Do you like Amy’s red carpet look?
