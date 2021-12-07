Amruta Subhash shows how to effortlessly style an all-red pantsuit

Amruta Subhash is, hands down, one of the finest actors in Bollywood, with projects like Gully Boy, Bombay Begums, and Sacred Games 2, among others, in her oeuvre.

She is now starring in Ram Madhvani-directed Dhamaka alongside Mrunal Thakur and Kartik Aaryan. And now, her latest OOTD also shows that she likes her wardrobe to be as power packed as her performances.

Amruta Subhash in a red pantsuit by Aroka. (Photo: Amruta Subhash/Instagram) Amruta Subhash in a red pantsuit by Aroka. (Photo: Amruta Subhash/Instagram)

The actor, dressed for a virtual conference, was seen decked in an all-red satin pantsuit by Aroka.

Styled by Who Wore What When, she paired the outfit with a pair of red strappy heels and a statement neckpiece which added a hint of colour to her monotone ensemble.

Her makeup was kept minimal and she swept her hair hack in a low bun to complement the look.

In one of her previous looks for the promotion of Dhamaka, Amruta, who likes to keep it simple yet striking, opted for a version of a pantsuit, in a checked sleeveless blazer and flared pants, accessorised with just a necklace. She completed the look with a similar hair updo.

What do you think of her latest look?

