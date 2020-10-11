Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday: Check out these looks from the actor’s iconic films

Big B's flamboyance can never go out of fashion! (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. Having inspired generations for ages, it is safe to say his legacy continues to go on. As the actor turns a year older today, all we can say is he makes age look like just a number. Whether it is his on-screen performances ranging from Don to Sholay and Amar Akbar Anthony to Coolie or his trademark fashion choices like bell-bottoms or sideburns, he certainly knows how to extend his ever-versatile personality.

Ahead take a look at these 5 iconic looks which have been etched in our mind for years to come.

Film star Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman in film Don. (Photo: Express archive) Film star Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman in film Don. (Photo: Express archive)

Starring alongside Zeenat Aman, Bachchan indeed made his mark with the film Don. While, there are many looks which have captured our attention throughout the film, this one with printed waistcoat wins. Here he’s seen in a dark chocolate brown waistcoat featuring little white squares was paired with an off-white shirt.

Amitabh Bachchan in film Boom. (Photo: Express archive) Amitabh Bachchan in film Boom. (Photo: Express archive)

In the film Boom, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in head-to-toe white looks. The amazing part is right from his hair to his French beard was seamlessly coordinated wit his pantsuit which was worn over a laser-cut white shirt.

Film star Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan in film Baghban. (Photo: Express archive) Film star Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan in film Baghban. (Photo: Express archive)

Even if it has been a while since you watched the film Baghban, you must be remembering Amitabh Bachchan in his pantsuit featuring a bandhgala. Till date, the style has never gone out of fashion and is perfect for the upcoming festive season!

Film star Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in film Hera Pheri. (Photo: Express archive) Film star Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in film Hera Pheri. (Photo: Express archive)

Hera Pheri was symbolised by Bachchan playing the role of Vijay and Khanna playing the role of Ajay. It is no surprise that they were seen twinning here, making the classic policeman look a benchmark of sorts.

Film star Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan in film Barsaat ki ek Raat. (Photo: Express archive) Film star Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan in film Barsaat ki ek Raat. (Photo: Express archive)

Majestic collars and corduroy jackets what define the fashion of Barsaat ki ek Raat. Senior Bachchan, as seen here, can be seen in a pastel pink corduroy jacket with a button-own shirt and his trademark sideburns. Over the years we have seen him ace this style.

