Why Amitabh Bachchan is still the ultimate fashion icon

The evergreen superstar of Bollywood turns heads even at 77, and fans, young or old, continue to look up to Big B or the ‘Shehenshah’. He’s the perfect blend of classic, contemporary and quirky and the actor’s fashion game proves time and again that age is just a number.

Advertising

From playing the angry young man to an emotional man-child with a rare disease and a cranky old man, he undoubtedly knows how to extend his versatility with his signature style. We celebrate his birthday by curating styles that have wowed everyone.

Flaring up those pair of bell-bottoms

The legendary superstar surely brings back the 1960’s hippie movement with his pair of swagger bell-bottoms. Daddy-long-legs found his solace in these pair of bottoms and went on to clock in an impressionable fashion trend for millions of his fans, giving us the chance to rejoice its comeback!

Rocking hoodies like nobody’s business

Hoodies are ultra-casual but AB Sr knows how to pull them off with such ease, it makes us want to get our own. Usually seen donning hoodies at airports, he aces it at the airport by combining both fashion and comfort. Can it get any better? In fact, he does not mind dressing up and looking like his son’s buddy. Here, he rocks the printed statement black hoodie; we wonder if we have to catch up with it already?

Going all out with quirky eye wear

Often we tend to forget how glasses can make a powerful statement and Big B never fails to remind us of this. When it comes to the Superstar, he firmly believes there aren’t enough colours. Seen donning different frames frequently, he pulls them off with such ease it makes us question if we can ever do the same. He surely seems to be aware that he has a personality that can pull off absolutely anything!

Big B trademark: Beard and sideburns

When we think of Sr Bachchan, by default the french beard comes to mind. It’s a style he carries off with flamboyance! The megastar had decided to keep his french beard permanently after the film “Aks”, which has clocked 18 years. Here we see Amitabh Bachchan flaunting sideburns in the film Indrajeet. While the sideburns were donned by him for a fair period, sadly, we don’t see him flaunting that style anymore.

Effortlessly gracing kurtis and shawls

We don’t possibly know anyone who can carry Kurtis and shawls as gracefully as the ‘angry young man’. He does not shy away from intricate embroidery, silk, and satin and knows how to make it avant-garde and not tacky. Known to incline towards comfort than style, if you’re someone who likes fashion to be on the same lines, then kurtis are just the outfit to wear without compromising your style quotient. He carries off shawls effortlessly, not just in plain beige but a variety of colors and detailed designs. His personal favorite happens to be pashmina shawls.

Let us know what you think about his looks!