Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan shares look from ‘film that never got made’; see pic

"... a film that never got made .. styled, photo shot, titled .. but never got made .. pity 😟" said the actor in an Instagram post

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 1, 2020 11:40:21 am
Happy Birthday Amitabh BachchanWhat do you think about his look? (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/ Twitter)

Whenever Amitabh Bachchan takes to social media, you can be sure of one thing — of being taken by surprise. That is exactly what happened when Big B shared a picture on Instagram which he revealed is from a film that ‘never got made’.

The actor captioned the photo: “… a film that never got made .. styled, photo shot, titled .. but never got made .. pity 😟”

Such a pity, we agree, as the rugged look would have created ripples!

Wondering what the look is all about? Check it out below.

 

In the picture, the Sholay actor can be seen in a black high-neck sweater styled with black trousers and a washed-out denim grey jacket with a stylish belt detailing at the waist. Perfectly styled hair and the intense ‘angry young man’ expression completed the look.

READ| Ananya Panday’s latest outfit reminds us of Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Saara Zamana’

The actor’s style is everlasting — from bell-bottom pants to stylish blazers — and you can never get enough of it. If you too are a fan, here are some of our favourite looks of the Baghban actor. Check them out here 

