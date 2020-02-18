Outside the Shine and Shimmer

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the show stopper for Amit Aggarwal, wore a strapless structured gown for the finale (Photo: Arshaan Gandhi) Kareena Kapoor Khan, the show stopper for Amit Aggarwal, wore a strapless structured gown for the finale (Photo: Arshaan Gandhi)

The week-long activity, centred around Jio Garden, courtesy the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 (LFWSR20), in BKC, took a pause as the big shows moved to unimaginable off-sites. The closing weekend saw some unconventional offerings, people from the film industry who walked the ramp, and a finale that was grand and melodramatic. We bring you the highlights:

Grande Fashion

Delhi-based, Mumbai-rooted Amit Aggarwal has been on a roll. He has had back-to-back shows at most fashion weeks in India in the last year, and this time, he presented the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale. A mammoth show, titled “AXIL”, which had 60 ensembles was mounted at Mukesh Textile Mills, Colaba. Amidst the haunted terrains of the old, unoccupied mill, Aggarwal presented his sharp silhouettes and woven polymers in outfits that could best be described as futuristic. The backdrop had 3D imaging by Spaltz Studio and we could see jellyfish popping up and down and flowers blooming, as Lakshmi Rana, with others, took the ramp. In keeping with tradition, Kareena Kapoor Khan was the show stopper, who wore a strapless green fitted dress with a train. The show was everything a finale should be, grand, melodramatic and glamorous. The creations which ranged from structured gowns, dresses and tuxedos for men, would not look out of place at a red carpet event for Bollywood and even Hollywood. Then there were some outfits that an avant-garde bride might just pull off at her new-age sangeet.



Vicky Kaushal was the showstopper for Kunal Rawal’s collection Vicky Kaushal was the showstopper for Kunal Rawal’s collection

Surprise Package

It could have been a normal Saturday at the LFW as the regulars navigated show schedules, the heat and everything else in precarious heels, that it took a surprise announcement on Instagram to shake everyone out of the fashion fatigue. The enfant terrible of India, Rohit Bal was launching his maiden jeans collection “Balance” that evening. A chunk of the open space was cordoned off, and people gathered to watch. The absence of a ramp piqued curosity but things fell in place as a parade of men — many shirtless — walked in. The collection featured denims — highly embroidered — for men. Bal’s favourite motifs, including peacocks, roses and red flowers, were in abundance. Embroidery on stone wash jeans felt like a throwback to the early ’90s. The essence of a good pair of jeans, is what you pair it with — a crisp white short or a fitted biker jacket, and for lazy Fridays that comfortable, but snug white/black T-shirt. The heavy jackets and other pairings that Bal presented did not do justice to the denims either. Additionally, a pair of heavily embroidered stone wash jeans doesn’t lend itself to multiple wear. You are restricted to that one event, if you wish to be that quirky, fashion-risque friend.

A model sporting a Rawal design A model sporting a Rawal design

Consistency Constant

Expectations were high from a Kunal Rawal show, as last year the young Mumbai-based designer had displayed a stellar collection at the Autumn Winter edition of the LFW. This time, there was a buzz around his ‘light-sensitive’ clothing, and that off-site show at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link promenade. The Indian Express had a sneak peak at the collection last year, and wanted to see what it would look like in the daylight away from indoor artificial lights. The collection was typical Rawal, with highly detailed cutwork outfits. Fitted trousers, sherwanis and jackets for men dominated the collection, and we saw some flowery motifs as well. High above the flowers were also drones, capturing the mood, as the models walked the long promenade at 6 pm. The light-sensitive clothing sadly did not register from a distance, and while the show was big on drama, it was a weak shadow of Rawal’s last show. Even Vicky Kaushal as the showstopper was no patch on Rawal’s last outing with Arjun Kapoor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.