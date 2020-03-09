Amid coronavirus scare, designer face masks stole the show at Paris Fashion Week

Besides the models, members of the audience, too, were seen wearing masks, just to be on the safe side. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Besides the models, members of the audience, too, were seen wearing masks, just to be on the safe side. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

In the recently-concluded Paris Fashion Week, one designer’s collection made a lot of buzz, owing to the unintentional timeliness of it. Most of the models walking the ramp for French designer Marine Serre, seemed to be wearing masks, and/or veils over their faces. Given the global outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the catwalk and the collection made a lot of sense. But, the twist was that Serre’s collection was designed much before the outbreak.

In fact, the designer had used face masks in her collection during her previous show in September 2019, as part of the spring/summer collection. Even then, her models had covered their faces with masks and veils. Serre’s fashion house had described these masks as “anti-pollution”. But now, amid global concern for the coronavirus outbreak, her collection is being praised.

Besides the models, members of the audience, too, were seen wearing masks, just to be on the safe side. It was earlier reported that the fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan and Paris had taken a hit from precautions to stem the spread of the coronavirus. In fact, some brands had to cancel shows because of quarantine measures. Those that chose to stick to the schedule had to do so without the usual number of Chinese models, buyers and celebrity spokespeople, whose social media posts and wholesale orders are key to promoting trends in the industry’s most important market.

Earlier, actor Deepika Padukone had to cancel her trip to France where she was scheduled to attend the Paris Fashion Week. The growing epidemic coronavirus has become a major health concern around the world and in India, as well. The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 45 on Monday after six fresh cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Karnataka, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala.

