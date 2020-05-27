Celebrity stylist Ami Patel: Priyanka has not changed despite becoming a global icon

Ami Patel styles celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt among others. (Photo: Myntra; designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express) Ami Patel styles celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt among others. (Photo: Myntra; designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

A quick scroll through Ami Patel’s Instagram feed and you will see glamorous pictures of Bollywood beauties including Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many others. And why not, after all she is the person behind their head-turning looks, whether it is for a red carpet event or a film promotion. When we asked the celebrity style strategist some questions, the answers that came our way were obviously high on fashion!

Experts:

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra — you have an impressive list of celebrities as your clients. What is the best thing about being a celebrity stylist?

The best thing is that I get the opportunity to bring out the style DNA of a person and also create a unique style map for each person that I style. The style blueprint for each person is distinctive and bringing that out is what I love doing.

How challenging is it to curate looks, keeping each one’s likes and dislikes in mind?

It is really not that difficult as each person has their own style trajectory. I style them for events and planned occasions. It is not challenging at all. There is a lot of multi-tasking involved but that is something I really enjoy.

What are the key things you keep in mind when curating a celebrity’s look — whether it is for red carpet events or promotional tours?

It’s the event itself. Every red carpet event need not be a gown, it can be something much more interesting and different. I take a careful look at the event, the location and time, if it is happening at daytime or night, what the weather is going to be like. In addition to that, I take a brief on the expectations and style preference of that celebrity.

ALSO READ | Katrina is very particular, Kareena is quite excitable: Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri

There are so many different red carpet events these days. For example, there is the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice awards which is a completely different kind of event, meant for children. Another example is the Vogue Beauty awards which is all about beauty. In this case, we try to keep it pretty and dress to be in the beauty space rather than being edgy.

You are part of Team Priyanka Chopra in India. How does it feel to style a global icon? What are her fashion likes and dislikes?

I started styling Priyanka about nine-and-a-half years ago and we have evolved together over time. We have a good relationship where we understand each other and it has been a real pleasure working with her. She has an amazing approach and is open to experimenting. Her thinking has not changed despite becoming a global icon. She is pretty much the same Priyanka I have known and had a lot of fun working with over all these years.

I don’t think she has any fashion likes or dislikes and that is something I really like about her. She is open to everything. Earlier, I was little hesitant to style her with dull colours, but after we started experimenting, we realised she looks great in them.

A lot of times celebrities are trolled for their outfits/looks. How do you deal with such scenarios?

I haven’t really been in a situation like that. When I have worked on something with absolute sincerity and taking care of every detail, I don’t really take anything else into consideration, even if trolled. I don’t think it is anything to even deal with.

ALSO READ | Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai on fashion trends, working with B-Town and dealing with trolls

Tell us about Myntra Insider Master Class and what was your experience like?

Myntra Insider Master Class was amazing, full of fun and a great experience. It is a wonderful idea that Myntra has come up with, getting the crème de la crème of stylists in the country to give style tips to its customers. The tips given out are usually extremely user-friendly and practical and not something that only celebrities can do.

Your Myntra Insider Master Class was about retro fashion — can you list some retro looks one can try?

I wouldn’t copy a trend head-to-toe as I believe it will look too much like a costume. For example, if you want to wear an outfit from the 1960s, I would recommend you to break it up and add a contemporary twist.

My favourite fashion era was the 1970s. I love bell-bottoms and hoop earrings. I also really like prints, which in the 70s were really big. I love graphics, florals and the idea of mixing prints.

Where do you seek inspiration to create new celebrity looks?

I stick to my gut instinct when creating a new celebrity look. When we internalise style, we are more likely to come up with something original – something no one has thought of. That’s where I seek inspiration from.

I do think pop culture is important and keeping track of fashion trends, besides things happening around you in other spaces like art, music, etc.

A celebrity you really wish to collaborate with and why?

I would love to collaborate with Celine Dion. I admire her style and I think it is just amazing. I was sitting across from her last year at the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris and they started the show with one of her songs. I was completely in awe of her. I would love to style her in something Indian-inspired.

Is there any particular trend you personally dislike, and do not also style your clients in them?

I personally despise animal prints, maximalism, tiny sunglasses, platform shoes and capri pants.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan can be your fashion inspiration this summer; check it out here

One trend you feel is going to make it big in 2020?

In the present circumstances, conscious fashion and eco-friendly fashion is going to make it big. Fashion that comes from this space will see a bigger surge this year than it has in the past. People have begun questioning their brands a lot more and are quite conscious about their purchases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd