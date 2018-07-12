Follow Us:
  • American lingerie brand Aerie takes inclusivity to new level; features models with medical conditions

American lingerie brand Aerie recently launched a campaign featuring models with various medical conditions from different backgrounds. Some models were cancer survivors, paralympians, vitiligo and down syndrome patients.

Aerie, American Eagle Outfitters, Aerie lingerie, Aerie models, Aerie inclusivity, Aerie diabetes model, Aerie vitiligo model, Aerie Down syndrome model, Aerie cancer model, indian express, indian express news Aerie’s latest campaign features models of all body types and from different backgrounds. (Source: ae.com)
Aerie, an American-based lingerie brand owned by American Eagle Outfitters, recently launched a campaign featuring models with various medical conditions from different backgrounds. From sitting in a wheelchair to wearing an insulin pump and using arm crutches, photos of the models are scattered throughout the company’s website.

There’s an interesting story behind the casting of the models as well. The company had asked social media users to share videos of themselves explaining why they would want to be a part of the latest #AerieREAL campaign, to which almost 2,000 women responded. Out of that, 57 women were selected for the shoot. The commoners-turned models had different backgrounds with various body types and conditions.

Jennifer Foyle, Aerie’s global brand president, said in a statement, “As a brand, Aerie has been a leader in empowering women and celebrating inclusivity and body positivity since our launch of #AerieREAL in 2014. Our newest bra models are part of our brand’s ongoing commitment to show real, authentic and unretouched women, who are at the core of everything that we do.”

Some models were cancer survivors, paralympians, and others suffered from vitiligo, down syndrome, to name a few. Take a look at a picture of the campaign here:

Inclusivity in the world of fashion seems to be growing bigger with each passing day. While we recently witnessed British online fashion brand ASOS displaying clothing on plus-size models, Aerie has taken it a step further.

