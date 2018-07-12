American lingerie brand Aerie takes inclusivity to new level; features models with medical conditions

Aerie’s latest campaign features models of all body types and from different backgrounds. (Source: ae.com) Aerie’s latest campaign features models of all body types and from different backgrounds. (Source: ae.com)

Aerie, an American-based lingerie brand owned by American Eagle Outfitters, recently launched a campaign featuring models with various medical conditions from different backgrounds. From sitting in a wheelchair to wearing an insulin pump and using arm crutches, photos of the models are scattered throughout the company’s website.

There’s an interesting story behind the casting of the models as well. The company had asked social media users to share videos of themselves explaining why they would want to be a part of the latest #AerieREAL campaign, to which almost 2,000 women responded. Out of that, 57 women were selected for the shoot. The commoners-turned models had different backgrounds with various body types and conditions.

Jennifer Foyle, Aerie’s global brand president, said in a statement, “As a brand, Aerie has been a leader in empowering women and celebrating inclusivity and body positivity since our launch of #AerieREAL in 2014. Our newest bra models are part of our brand’s ongoing commitment to show real, authentic and unretouched women, who are at the core of everything that we do.”

Some models were cancer survivors, paralympians, and others suffered from vitiligo, down syndrome, to name a few. Take a look at a picture of the campaign here:

Y’all, Aerie launched their new line with SO many diverse models! People of all races, ages and abilities are represented (and that’s just what is visible!!) Each model is so different from the next and they all look so beautiful! There’s even a model with body hair! #AerieReal pic.twitter.com/zbhbUkRBdU — Kelly-Ann (@kellyann_deline) July 11, 2018

a model who looks like me! @Aerie is doing something so special! i have never seen true diversity of age, ethnicity, ability, and size from a company in my life! this is representation! pic.twitter.com/Rzzt5N504s — the saddest potato (@pillypiIar) July 11, 2018

I LOVE that her CGM/pump are on full display in both shots and that the #AerieReal campaign features REAL women with REAL bodies… including the pancreatically-challenged ones 😍😍 https://t.co/NaXf5aPPsh — Diabetes Babes (@DiabetesBabes) July 11, 2018

@Aerie just sneakily released some of my photos!

Look at this disability representation people!!! Also look at me because I cant believe it’s actually me so yeah pic.twitter.com/nfhaBrKqHX — abby sams 🦈 (@abby__sams) July 10, 2018

@Aerie also had a gal with an Ostomy, Type 1 Diabetes, Vitiligo, arm crutches

(1/?) pic.twitter.com/H2LUUxQa4k — abby sams 🦈 (@abby__sams) July 10, 2018

A cancer survivor, down syndrome paralympian, me, and fibromyalgia (+ body hair). Their work in chronic illness and disability representation this campaign was REAL and AMAZING.

(2/2) pic.twitter.com/J9LejjTaWU — abby sams 🦈 (@abby__sams) July 10, 2018

The thread has some wonderful examples of girls with wheelchairs, Down syndrome, cancer survivors, ostomies, diabetes, etc. More examples: trans models, open heart surgery scars, shaved head, tattoos, and older models in general. A+ for girl power & body positivity. #AerieReal pic.twitter.com/W90t84HQrd — 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐎𝐕𝐀𝐍 (@danidonovan) July 11, 2018

Inclusivity in the world of fashion seems to be growing bigger with each passing day. While we recently witnessed British online fashion brand ASOS displaying clothing on plus-size models, Aerie has taken it a step further.

