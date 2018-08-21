Red alert! Amber Rose turns into a demonic ‘Catwoman’ in this Madonna-inspired outfit

From offbeat to raunchy and risqué, fashion trends seem to be evolving in the blink of an eye. Looks like celebrities are also in tune with the ever-changing fads and love to make a style statement. Grabbing eyeballs at the MTV VMA Awards red carpet this year, American model and actress Amber Rose turned heads in a red latex skin-tight outfit and lived up to the theme this year — “Everything Might Happen” — quite literally!
Paying a tribute to Madonna in her conical bra bodysuit, the 34-year-old star embodied a devilish dominatrix.
Her accessories were the talk of the town too — right from the cat-eye mask and elbow-length gloves to the over-the-knee boots and a whip!
Flaunting her svelte figure, the mum-of-one raised eyebrows with her tiny red thong and a pair of fishnet tights, barely covering her body.
Not only did she totally rule the red carpet in her Catwoman meets Daredevil avatar, but she was also captured in a series of steamy poses — flashing just a bit of her blonde tresses and accenting her look with diamond studded earrings. Smokey eyes, dazzling red lips and a pair of bright green contact lenses rounded out her look.
Here’s how people reacted on Twitter after seeing her outfit:
