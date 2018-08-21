Red alert! Amber Rose turns into a demonic ‘Catwoman’ in this Madonna-inspired outfit

Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Paying a tribute to Madonna in her conical bra, American actress Amber Rose embodied a devilish dominatrix at the MTV VMA awards red carpet. Take a look at the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 21, 2018 5:27:06 pm
amber rose, amber rose devil, amber rose catwoman, amber rose lingerie, amber rose VMA, MTV VMA Awards, VMAs looks, Amber Rose corset, amber rose cone bra, amber rose madonna, madonna, cone shaped bra, red intergalactic space slut look, indian express, indian express news Amber Rose turned heads as the devilish dominatrix in this bright red bodysuit at the MTV VMA Awards. (Source: AP/Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)
From offbeat to raunchy and risqué, fashion trends seem to be evolving in the blink of an eye. Looks like celebrities are also in tune with the ever-changing fads and love to make a style statement. Grabbing eyeballs at the MTV VMA Awards red carpet this year, American model and actress Amber Rose turned heads in a red latex skin-tight outfit and lived up to the theme this year — “Everything Might Happen” — quite literally!

Paying a tribute to Madonna in her conical bra bodysuit, the 34-year-old star embodied a devilish dominatrix.

Her accessories were the talk of the town too — right from the cat-eye mask and elbow-length gloves to the over-the-knee boots and a whip!

Amber Rose arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in a red skin-tight latex outfit. (Source: AP)

Flaunting her svelte figure, the mum-of-one raised eyebrows with her tiny red thong and a pair of fishnet tights, barely covering her body.

Amber Rose stunned onlookers by accenting her outfit with a cat-eye mask, over-the-knee boots and a whip! (Source: AP)

Not only did she totally rule the red carpet in her Catwoman meets Daredevil avatar, but she was also captured in a series of steamy poses — flashing just a bit of her blonde tresses and accenting her look with diamond studded earrings. Smokey eyes, dazzling red lips and a pair of bright green contact lenses rounded out her look.

Smokey eyes, dazzling red lips and a pair of bright green contact lenses rounded out her look. (Source: AP)

Here’s how people reacted on Twitter after seeing her outfit:

 

What are your thoughts on Amber Rose’s steamy devil dress? Tell us in the comments below.

