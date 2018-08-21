Red alert! Amber Rose turns into a demonic ‘Catwoman’ in this Madonna-inspired outfit

Amber Rose turned heads as the devilish dominatrix in this bright red bodysuit at the MTV VMA Awards. (Source: AP/Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express) Amber Rose turned heads as the devilish dominatrix in this bright red bodysuit at the MTV VMA Awards. (Source: AP/Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

From offbeat to raunchy and risqué, fashion trends seem to be evolving in the blink of an eye. Looks like celebrities are also in tune with the ever-changing fads and love to make a style statement. Grabbing eyeballs at the MTV VMA Awards red carpet this year, American model and actress Amber Rose turned heads in a red latex skin-tight outfit and lived up to the theme this year — “Everything Might Happen” — quite literally!

ALSO READ | Madonna turns 60: Cone bras to neon bangles, a look at her raunchy fashion history

Paying a tribute to Madonna in her conical bra bodysuit, the 34-year-old star embodied a devilish dominatrix.

Her accessories were the talk of the town too — right from the cat-eye mask and elbow-length gloves to the over-the-knee boots and a whip!

Amber Rose arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in a red skin-tight latex outfit. (Source: AP) Amber Rose arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in a red skin-tight latex outfit. (Source: AP)

Flaunting her svelte figure, the mum-of-one raised eyebrows with her tiny red thong and a pair of fishnet tights, barely covering her body.

Amber Rose stunned onlookers by accenting her outfit with a cat-eye mask, over-the-knee boots and a whip! (Source: AP) Amber Rose stunned onlookers by accenting her outfit with a cat-eye mask, over-the-knee boots and a whip! (Source: AP)

Not only did she totally rule the red carpet in her Catwoman meets Daredevil avatar, but she was also captured in a series of steamy poses — flashing just a bit of her blonde tresses and accenting her look with diamond studded earrings. Smokey eyes, dazzling red lips and a pair of bright green contact lenses rounded out her look.

Smokey eyes, dazzling red lips and a pair of bright green contact lenses rounded out her look. (Source: AP) Smokey eyes, dazzling red lips and a pair of bright green contact lenses rounded out her look. (Source: AP)

Here’s how people reacted on Twitter after seeing her outfit:

Amber Rose is a lady in red tonight #VMAS pic.twitter.com/bEDyIWnara — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) August 21, 2018

Amber Rose going with the conservative Halloween costume look tonight #VMAs pic.twitter.com/F1pZ231RSg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 21, 2018

.@DaRealAmberRose arrives to the #VMAs carpet with a red raunchy latex look. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IKfR3HfXAx — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) August 21, 2018

@DaRealAmberRose is beautiful but that outfit was to much i was hard to focus on what she was staying because her outfit was to overpowering sometimes when you want people to focus on what you are saying you should wear a outfit that is less overpowering — Mike (@Mike79618561) August 21, 2018

Watching women tear down other women actually making a difference in the culture for women like Nicki or Amber Rose is like watching black people do the same thing—

You’ll appreciate them in the future — Jailynn Rimbaud (@AnthoniJailynn) August 21, 2018

What are your thoughts on Amber Rose’s steamy devil dress? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd