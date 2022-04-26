Netizens liken Amber Heard’s courtroom outfits to Johnny Depp’s; take a look

Amid the ongoing court battle between actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, fans have been taking note of every little detail, down to their fashion choices. In case you are wondering why, courtroom fashion is a real thing, especially for high-profile cases that receive global attention.

It is a way to indirectly make a statement while representing in the court of law, and the answers are in the details. Keen-eyed people, however, are now convinced that Depp’s former wife — on whom he has slapped a $50 million defamation lawsuit in a Virginia courtroom — has been copying his style.

Netizens are calling out the Aquaman actor for ‘playing mind games’ with her ex husband by wearing similar outfits to court. It has led to many memes across social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter.

Amber Heard is playing mind games with Johnny Depp by copying his outfits in court — Fab 🥀 (@fabiosavage) April 21, 2022

On the first day of the trial, for instance, the Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a grey suit and a Gucci tie, on which rested a bee lapel pin. The following day, Heard made a similar sartorial choice, and the day after that she was seen with a similar bee lapel pin on her, complementing her dark look.

Johnny Depp takes the stand during a hearing in the courtroom. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Johnny Depp takes the stand during a hearing in the courtroom. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)

Johnny Depp in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) Johnny Depp in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

The court case ensues as 36-year-old Heard fights it out with 58-year-old Depp — they were married from 2015 to 2017 — to establish if he was defamed by her in a 2018 Washington Post essay in which she accused him of abuse and domestic violence.

Amber Heard talks to her attorneys in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) Amber Heard talks to her attorneys in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

According to social media users, Heard is not just seeking inspiration from her ex in terms of clothes, but also how she wears her hair.

Check out some of these reactions:

I’ve been watching the Johnny Depp trial and noticed that Amber Heard is mirroring him through outfits. When Johnny wore a gray suit…the next day she wore the same thing. Then he wore a Gucci ensemble and then she wore it the next day This is creepy 🫤🫤 — Galactic🟤Melanin ✨ (@rashimuzan) April 20, 2022

I know this was days ago now, but can we talk about the fact that Amber Heard intentionally recreated Johnny Depp’s court outfits multiple times… Does that not scream psychological abuse to you? Like the man is literally in court and she’s still mocking him. — Kaitlyn (@kaitybethh) April 20, 2022

can we talk about how Amber Heard is literally mocking Johnny every day in court. she copies his outfit. whatever he wears, she copies the NEXT DAY — JusticeForJohnny🏴‍☠️ (@savywrId) April 23, 2022

Meanwhile, a Melbourne-based online store Redbubble, which sells “print-on-demand products based on user-submitted artwork”, has come under fire for selling certain merchandise pertaining to the case that is still in court. Most of the products are anti-Heard and pro-Depp, and social media users are not taking too kindly to it.

Photo: Redbubble.com Photo: Redbubble.com

Photo: Redbubble.com Photo: Redbubble.com

In fact, some have called the “Johnny Depp trial” products — which include t-shirts on which are printed the words “Justice for Johnny” and “Fck Amber” — “tone deaf” and “weird”.

am i the only one who friends it a bit weird that people are making edits and even merch of the johnny depp trial — kia/arlo (@QueerFather) April 25, 2022

