scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read

Netizens liken Amber Heard’s courtroom outfits to Johnny Depp’s; take a look

Keen-eyed people are now convinced that Depp's former wife -- on whom he has slapped a $50 million defamation lawsuit in a Virginia courtroom -- has been copying his style

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 26, 2022 7:00:43 pm
Amber Heard, Amber Heard court case, Amber Heard court fashion, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp courtroom looks, indian express newsAmber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)

Amid the ongoing court battle between actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, fans have been taking note of every little detail, down to their fashion choices. In case you are wondering why, courtroom fashion is a real thing, especially for high-profile cases that receive global attention.

It is a way to indirectly make a statement while representing in the court of law, and the answers are in the details. Keen-eyed people, however, are now convinced that Depp’s former wife — on whom he has slapped a $50 million defamation lawsuit in a Virginia courtroom — has been copying his style.

Netizens are calling out the Aquaman actor for ‘playing mind games’ with her ex husband by wearing similar outfits to court. It has led to many memes across social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter.

On the first day of the trial, for instance, the Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a grey suit and a Gucci tie, on which rested a bee lapel pin. The following day, Heard made a similar sartorial choice, and the day after that she was seen with a similar bee lapel pin on her, complementing her dark look.

Amber Heard, Amber Heard court case, Amber Heard court fashion, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp courtroom looks, indian express news Johnny Depp takes the stand during a hearing in the courtroom. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Amber Heard, Amber Heard court case, Amber Heard court fashion, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp courtroom looks, indian express news Johnny Depp in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

The court case ensues as 36-year-old Heard fights it out with 58-year-old Depp — they were married from 2015 to 2017 — to establish if he was defamed by her in a 2018 Washington Post essay in which she accused him of abuse and domestic violence.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Amber Heard, Amber Heard court case, Amber Heard court fashion, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp courtroom looks, indian express news Amber Heard talks to her attorneys in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

According to social media users, Heard is not just seeking inspiration from her ex in terms of clothes, but also how she wears her hair.

Check out some of these reactions:

Meanwhile, a Melbourne-based online store Redbubble, which sells “print-on-demand products based on user-submitted artwork”, has come under fire for selling certain merchandise pertaining to the case that is still in court. Most of the products are anti-Heard and pro-Depp, and social media users are not taking too kindly to it.

Amber Heard, Amber Heard court case, Amber Heard court fashion, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp courtroom looks, indian express news Photo: Redbubble.com Amber Heard, Amber Heard court case, Amber Heard court fashion, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp courtroom looks, indian express news Photo: Redbubble.com

In fact, some have called the “Johnny Depp trial” products — which include t-shirts on which are printed the words “Justice for Johnny” and “Fck Amber” — “tone deaf” and “weird”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Tao Art Gallery
How does the mind visualise engagement? This exhibition at India Art Fair 2022 presents some answers

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement