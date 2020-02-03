Amazon Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser: Stars raise the style bar and how

Who do you think looked better? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Who do you think looked better? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

The ​65th Amazon Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser for 2020 just took place and a host of celebrities were in attendance. Here are some who had dressed to impress.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has become synonymous with impeccable fashion statements and it was no different this time as she stepped out in a gorgeous ivory sari from the collection collectively created by Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta. The sheer sari had floral borders and was teamed with a matching full-sleeve blouse. The look was helped largely with the earrings from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, and make-up that did great justice.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen looking lovely in a pretty yellow gown with a sweetheart neckline. The look was kept understated and impressed us a lot.

Alaya F

The starlet added some drama to the red carpet by opting for sequinned black jumpsuit from Gaby Charbachy. The side slits really made it stand out.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday chose not to play safe and impressed us a great deal. Styled by Ami Patel, the actor stepped out in a Galia Lahav ensemble. The outfit was elaborate, but she pulled it off really well. It was rounded out with a sleek hairdo and light make-up.

Who do you think looked the best?

