scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 08, 2021
Latest news

Amanda Gorman wears signature headband at Super Bowl 2021

Amanda Gorman paired her dress with a pearl headband

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 8, 2021 3:00:21 pm
amanda gormanAmanda Gorman wore an embellished coat at Super Bowl 2021. (Source: itsjeremyscott/Instagram)

Amanda Gorman kicked off Super Bowl on a poetic note, with a poem that was pre-taped but aired live. The 22-year-old, who has been making a statement with her fashion choices since Inauguration Day, turned heads yet again this time.

For the occasion, Gorman wore a metallic blue coat with gold embellishments from Moschino by Jeremy Scott. She paired it with a pearl headband, an accessory that has been part of her looks earlier too — be it Inauguration Day or her TIME cover photo. Her look was styled by Jason Bolden, who also put together her TIME cover look.

Gorman had earlier spoken about the significance of the headbands. “At the inauguration (of US President Joe Biden), I truly wanted to continue the history of strong women in headbands. It was my mom who suggested I wear it horizontal with my thick braids. l highly suggest a headband crown for anyone wanting to stand taller, straighter, & prouder,” she wrote on Twitter.

According to Vogue, Moschino’s creative director and designer Jeremy Scott is known for quirky outfits. “So happy to have the amazingly talented and inspiring @amandascgorman wearing @moschino styled by the wonderful @jasonbolden for the Super Bowl!” Scott wrote on Instagram.

Also Read |Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott)

Gorman’s poem was dedicated to three individuals who made a difference through their work — educator Trimaine Davis, nurse Suzie Dorner, and Marine veteran James Martin. “Today we honor our three captains for their actions and impact in a time of uncertainty and need,” she said before beginning her performance.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl

Meanwhile, netizens took note of Gorman’s look and appreciated it. Here’s what they said:

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

10 Propose Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pictures for you

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 08: Latest News

Advertisement