Amanda Gorman wore jewellery gifted by Oprah Winfrey; paid tribute to Maya Angelou

The sartorial tone at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration leaned towards merging fashion with a message. Apart from the colours, even the designers chosen reflected that. The 22-year-old poet in attendance, Amanda Gorman, also veered towards the same. She delivered a powerful poem and also made a statement with her ensemble.

Gorman wore a ring with a caged bird honouring late poet Maya Angelou and earrings from Nikos Koulis, both pieces of jewellery gifted by Oprah Winfrey. A report in The Hill confirms that Winfrey had contacted the young poet to gift her the coat for the inauguration day much like the way the host had done for Angelou.

On being told that Gorman has picked a coat already, Winfrey gifted the earrings and rings. The coat chosen by the poet was a yellow double-breasted piece from Prada. This was accessorised with a red satin headband.

Thank you! I would be nowhere without the women whose footsteps I dance in. While reciting my poem, I wore a ring with a caged bird—a gift from @Oprah for the occasion , to symbolize Maya Angelou, a previous inaugural poet. Here’s to the women who have climbed my hills before. https://t.co/5Tegd20sko — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 20, 2021

Speaking to Vogue prior to this, she shared that the colour of her outfit was a nod to Jill Biden who has been her fan. “One thing I can say is that I’m pretty sure I’ll be wearing a ring that has a caged bird, to symbolize I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. I’m also wearing a yellow coat, which is my own nod to Dr. Jill Biden, who was the one who recommended me in the first place, and I’m so honoured by that. She said, “I saw this video of you and you were wearing yellow and I loved it.” I’m glad we can talk about the fashion, because it has so much meaning to me, and it’s my way to lean into the history that came before me and all the people supporting me.”