Friday, February 05, 2021
Amanda Gorman features on TIME’s latest cover; see pics

Amanda Gorman made history as the youngest Inaugural poet

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 5, 2021 11:40:43 am
amanda gormanAmanda Gorman's TIME cover also features her in a yellow dress. (Source: AP/file)

Amanda Gorman, the poet who made history by performing at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration, has now featured on the cover of TIME magazine’s latest edition.

On the cover, the 22-year-old poet is seen in a yellow dress with puff sleeves designed by Greta Constantine, exactly the colour she wore on Inauguration Day. The dress was matched with a gold headband and a pair of earrings from Khiry. The look was put together by celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, along with other Black creative professionals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TIME (@time)

ALSO READ |I love Black poets; I love that as a Black girl, I get to participate in that legacy: Amanda Gorman on poetry and inspirations

Gorman also posed in a fuchsia, high-neck gown with balloon sleeves from celebrity stylist Jason Rembert’s label Aliette, holding a bird in a white cage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Awol Erizku (@awolerizku)

The photographs were clicked by Awol Erizku. According to time.com, the photographer wanted Gorman’s second look to be an “indirect nod” to Maya Angelou. “It needed a layer of depth that only poetry can explain. I was interested in allowing her to own the space that she’s in right now,” he was quoted as saying.

Also Read |How poet Amanda Gorman’s life has changed after Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Inauguration Day

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden)

The white birdcage, on the other hand, was a nod to the birdcage ring she wore on Inauguration Day. The ring was a gift from Oprah Winfrey, and referred to Maya Angelou’s poem I know Why the Caged Bird Sings.

Gorman’s makeup was done by Autumn Moultrie.

