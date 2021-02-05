Amanda Gorman features on TIME’s latest cover; see pics

Amanda Gorman, the poet who made history by performing at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration, has now featured on the cover of TIME magazine’s latest edition.

On the cover, the 22-year-old poet is seen in a yellow dress with puff sleeves designed by Greta Constantine, exactly the colour she wore on Inauguration Day. The dress was matched with a gold headband and a pair of earrings from Khiry. The look was put together by celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, along with other Black creative professionals.

Gorman also posed in a fuchsia, high-neck gown with balloon sleeves from celebrity stylist Jason Rembert’s label Aliette, holding a bird in a white cage.

The photographs were clicked by Awol Erizku. According to time.com, the photographer wanted Gorman’s second look to be an “indirect nod” to Maya Angelou. “It needed a layer of depth that only poetry can explain. I was interested in allowing her to own the space that she’s in right now,” he was quoted as saying.

The white birdcage, on the other hand, was a nod to the birdcage ring she wore on Inauguration Day. The ring was a gift from Oprah Winfrey, and referred to Maya Angelou’s poem I know Why the Caged Bird Sings.

Gorman’s makeup was done by Autumn Moultrie.