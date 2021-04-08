Amanda Gorman becomes first-ever poet to feature on Vogue magazine cover; see pics

After TIME cover, poet Amanda Gorman has now been featured on the cover of Vogue‘s May issue, making history as the first-ever poet to be on the magazine cover.

The magazine announced the news on social media. “Poet, activist, optimist, style icon — @amandascgorman has become so much more than a literary star,” read the note on Vogue‘s official Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

The magazine has released two covers featuring Gorman that have been shot by photographer Annie Leibovitz. In one of the coves, the inaugural poet is seen in an off-shoulder bright green kente gown with patterns in orange and red from Louis Vuitton’s collection by Virgil Abloh.

The look is inspired by a portrait of Abloh’s maternal grandmother. He wrote on Instagram, “…long story short, this look from the last men’s LV show was inspired by this photo my Ghanaian GH mom gave me of my grandmother Madem Hellen Dei Ashie. All in all, moral of the story is… everyone’s a writer. and the world makes more sense the more stories get told.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @virgilabloh

He added, “I grew up as a teenager seeing my dad wear kente cloth to occasions that were heightened experiences and I had to grapple with how come my friends in America thought my dad was wearing something super foreign that they couldn’t relate to. What does that make me feel about my own personal heritage? Do I highlight that or do I keep that within? The amazing power that fashion has is: Let’s take away the feeling of being shy about our personal heritage just because it’s not pop culture. In turn, we can educate using a garment; we can educate using a selection to be on the Vogue cover.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

On the second cover, the 23-year-old poet is seen in a beige lace dress from Dior Haute Couture, and her signature headband, also designed by the same fashion house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

The looks were styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.