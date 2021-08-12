‘Always happy to be in my traditional outfits’: Mirabai Chanu looks pretty in recent photo

Chanu Saikhom Mirabai, who won a silver medal in the Women’s 49 kg weightlifting category at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, shared a beautiful picture of herself wearing a traditional Manipuri outfit.

“Always happy to be in my traditional outfits,” she captioned the picture on Instagram.

Mirabai can be seen wearing a Meitei traditional dress which consisted of a wraparound skirt or phige phanek mayek naibi (phanek means with lines and patterns), an embroidered dupatta, also known as Rani phee, and a blouse. She accessorised the lovely outfit with a sleek neckpiece and completed the look with a simple hairdo.

The Olympic medalist returned to India on July 27, and had received a hero’s welcome. People greeted her with flowers and garlands at the airport.

Sharing pictures from her arrival on social media, she wrote, “This silver medal is even more special because of the love people of India and my state Manipur have shown me. I’m grateful to each and every person who came today to congratulate me and gave me their blessings.”

She also met actor Salman Khan, who she is a big fan of.