Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy look dreamy as they attend a wedding in South Africa

This is all the wedding fashion inspiration you seek this season; check it out!

Allu Arjun, Allu Arjun news, Allu Arjun fashion, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy wedding South Africa, celeb fashion, wedding season look, indian express newsWe are quite mesmerised by the celebrity couple, who looked regal in their desi attire that was all things subtle and classy. (Photo: Instagram/@allusnehareddy)

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy make for a charming couple. The ‘Pushpa: The Rise‘ actor and his wife of 11 years — with whom he shares two children — were recently photographed while attending a traditional Indian wedding in South Africa.

Looking at the pictures, we can conclusively say that not only are we taken by the beautiful landscape surrounding the wedding venue, we are also quite mesmerised by the celebrity couple, who looked regal in their desi attire that was all things subtle and classy.

ALSO READ |Shanaya Kapoor looked radiant during a visit to the Golden Temple with her nani; see pics

Pictures that have surfaced on social media show Arjun and Sneha standing near a water body, with soaring mountains in the background. For the occasion, Sneha opted for a skirt and choli. The latter featured thin spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline, ending just below her ribcage and allowing her to flaunt her midriff.

Allu Arjun, Allu Arjun news, Allu Arjun fashion, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy wedding South Africa, celeb fashion, wedding season look, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@allu.snehaa.reddy

She paired the red-coloured top with a multicoloured skirt. It comprised square patterns on a teal blue base. For accessories, Sneha kept it as minimal as possible, wearing just a choker necklace, matching earrings and two solid bangles. She tied her hair in a loose bun and kept the makeup natural with a hint of blush, a little black bindi and a dark red lipstick.

Allu Arjun, Allu Arjun news, Allu Arjun fashion, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy wedding South Africa, celeb fashion, wedding season look, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@allu.snehaa.reddy

She also wore a rose in her head.

Arjun, on the other hand, went for a contrasting look that set fashion goals for men for the upcoming wedding season. The actor opted for a comfy ivory coloured sweatshirt with light pink floral design and sequin detailing all over. He wore it over a pair of white pants and matching white sneakers.

Allu Arjun, Allu Arjun news, Allu Arjun fashion, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy wedding South Africa, celeb fashion, wedding season look, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@allu.snehaa.reddy

This is all the wedding fashion inspiration you seek this season; don’t you agree?

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 08:50:19 pm
