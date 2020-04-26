All the times Alia Bhatt awed us in her ethnic looks

From a Manish Malhotra anarkali to a Sabyasachi sharara set, take a look at Alia’s ethnic sartorial choices. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram) From a Manish Malhotra anarkali to a Sabyasachi sharara set, take a look at Alia’s ethnic sartorial choices. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, on most days, is seen wearing ethnic wear. The actor loves her sharara sets and anarkalis as much as she loves her tulle and ruffles gowns. Effortless with her approach, she surely knows how to get our undivided attention. Take a look at all the times she floored us with her ethnic choices.

We love how the Kalank actor always opts for vibrant colours when it comes to sporting ethnic wear. Here the actor wears a Manish Malhotra creation in canary yellow, the A-line kurta was styled with flare pants. She keeps it fresh with mermaid braids and open hair, for her makeup, a generous amount of mascara, a nude lip and a flawless base completes the look.

In a stunning Anita Dongre ensemble, the actor wore a pristine white sharara set which featured noodle straps. The look was kept simple with a pair of powder blue jhumkis with meenakari work on it and a smooth base with a powder pink lipstick.

In a stunning burgundy sharara set from Sabyasachi official, the SOTY actor glows under the sun. The sharara set features golden threadwork and was paired with a sheer red dupatta. For her makeup, she stuck to her cult glowy makeup with her hair tied in a middle parting bun and statement golden earrings.

We love how the Raazi actor stuns in a blue Anarkali set with white detailing; it almost looks like an indigo print. Keeping it understated, she went for a ‘no-makeup’ makeup look along with soft blow-dried hair and strappy silver heels.

The actor surely looks like a modern-day royal princess in this canary yellow chikankari lehenga from the house of Sabyasachi. The blouse which features a neckline was paired with an intricately designed lehenga and a splendid choker. With a messy bun, the look was completed with smokey black eyes and a nude lip.

What do you think about her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd