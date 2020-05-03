Follow Us:
Sunday, May 03, 2020
All the times Katrina Kaif made a statement with florals

These pictures of the Ek Tha Tiger actor will make your day!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2020 1:58:58 pm
Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif photos Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif bollywood photos Katrina Kaif movies indian express news There’s nothing the actor cannot ace. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

Katrina Kaif is an actor who’s par excellence. She is well known for her strides in fashion, too. Keeping it simple and chic, it does not come as a surprise that the actor loves her florals. If you are someone who is a fan of the print, too, this is the best time to bookmark her look ranging from lehengas to saris and dresses. Take a look at all the times she turned heads wearing these prints.

In a gorgeous lehenga from the house of Sabyasachi; the white lehenga features floral prints in pink with a majestic drape. It is perfect for a summer wedding. The lehenga was paired with statement golden chaandbaalis and sleek straight hair.

Katrina Kaif looks like a dream in this floral midi dress featuring small floral prints paired with a cropped beige coat. If you are someone who wants to keep it simple, opt for small floral prints. Pro tip: if you want to make people wonder how you lost all of that weight, go for small prints.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the floral sari, a Sabyasachi creation, features black sequined borders. Styled with a black sleeveless blouse and a pair of silver studs, the look was put together with Kaif’s basic makeup.

Hands down, this is our favourite outfit. This one’s too is from Sabyasachi — a stunning baby pink sari featuring flowers in dark pink, it was styled with a full-sleeves blouse. The look was pulled together with a waistband with the same floral print and the Sabyasachi logo. For the accessories, she kept it simple with a pair of dainty earrings.

Making it to the list of perfect brunch outfits, this body con floral dress wins our heart. Keeping it minimal just like the actor always does, she paired it with a pair of silver hoops. The bodycon dress, which features ruffles, was completed with soft brown smokey eyes.

What do you think about her looks?

