All the times Isha Ambani stunned us in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations

Isha Ambani needs no introduction. The same goes for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Safe to say, they are her go-to designers. Exuding old-world charm, she is certainly the testimony for designs that are classic but pack a punch. From florals to romantic blush pink lehengas, Ambani best knows how to slay in couture. Take a look at all the times she left us beguiled!

In a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation, Ambani brings out her flower child in this stunning silver lehenga which has floral detailing in various colours. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the accessories were given a miss, letting the outfit speak for itself.

For cousin Arjun Kothari’s pre-wedding celebration, she went for a gorgeous powder pink lehenga which featured hand-embroidered floral done with sequins, crystals embellished together with silk threads. The puff-sleeves of her blouse surely caught our eye but a closer look and you will be swooned by her choice of jewellery. Donning a gorgeous diamond choker with bangles, studs and a statement ring, she kept her makeup minimal. Soft smokey eyes, nude lip and highlighter did the job well for her.

First things first, we love how dainty and delicate the French lace sari is, the entrepreneur certainly looks ethereal. It’s traditional yet packed with a hint of chic with the light lilac colour. Styled by Ami Patel, we like how the kamar-bandh packs a punch along with her selection of accessories. She pulled it all together with soft bouncy curls and soft glam makeup.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Ambani looks ravishing in this stunning couture. A black lehenga is surely an option that’s different from her usual take on ethnic which are usually soft. Her lehenga features gorgeous geometrical prints and mirror work. We like how she keeps it classy with a diamond and emerald choker, blow-dried curls, smokey eyes and a nude lip.

The multi-hued lehenga has our heart; it features intricate threadwork along with mirrorwork. The custom lehenga is called ‘Tharad’ and was paired with matching jewellery set — a maangtika, bangles and a diamond necklace. For her makeup, she went for a classic winged eyeliner along with a generous dose of bronzer and a nude lip.

