All the times Alia Bhatt slayed her ensembles at the airport; check it out here

Alia Bhatt is a bonafide trendsetter whether she decides to don a sari or step out in a pastel dress, the actor aces it effortlessly. But, what is also worth mentioning is the attire she chooses to sport when she travels. From colourful co-ord sets to fancy overcoats and comfortable sweatshirts, take a look at all the times the Highway actor has aced her airport fashion.

Here, she’s seen wearing a black U-neck camisole along with a pair of fitted black jeggings, and a gorgeous pastel pink trenchcoat which has puffy sleeves and frill detailing. She completed the look by tying her hair in a neat bun and a pair of basic white sneakers. The trolley bag along with the embellished side bag can’t be missed and they both go well with the outfit.

The actor who has been frequently spotted at the airport with Ranbir Kapoor chose to keep her look casual. The Dear Zindagi actor wore a pink satin top in white polka dots that was teamed with a pair of fitted pants in blush pink and a cape with lace at the edges. She opted for pink sports shoes and accessorised her look with sunglasses and a rectangular tote.

First things first, we love the colour scheme of the outfit, it is bright yet understated. Alia donned an orange overcoat along with basic blue denims and a pair of maroon knee-high boots. She rounded off her no-makeup look with loose hair and a silver bling backpack which she is seen frequently carrying when she travels.

Known to keep it casual, the actor was spotted in a white graphic T-shirt and blue jeans, which she paired with suede ankle-length boots in a midnight blue share. She completed her look with a black tote and a stylish pair of round frames. It’s amazing how the actor can make something so casual look so chic!

The Raazi actor is well known for making her airport attire comfy as well as chic. Time and again, she manages to make an effortless impression. In this instance, she was dressed in a co-ord set showcasing pastel shades of blue, pink and yellow, keeping it simple with a pair of purple sunnies. Bhatt tops her look with a powder-pink Chanel bag and white sneakers.

