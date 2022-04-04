All the accessories we loved from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

The royalty of music attended the Grammys red carpet last night dressed to a T. From Lady Gaga’s total sartorial U-turn as far as her Grammys history is concerned to Dua Lipa‘s viral Versace look, accompanied by statement accessories that elevated the ensemble a few notches.

Let’s take a look at some of them:

Justin Bieber poses on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona Justin Bieber poses on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Justin Bieber‘s dramatically oversized suit was only beaten by his clunky Balenciaga-meets-Crocs shoes. But topping both, and adding a kick of colour, was his bright pink beanie, a colour that saw a lot of preference on the red carpet.

ALSO SEE | Every head-turning look from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet

Doja Cat poses on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona Doja Cat poses on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Doja Cat accessorised her icy blue Versace gown with a glass bag filled with candy. She also hung a sparkly JBL case with it. Thoughtful and cute!

Olivia Rodrigo poses on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona. Olivia Rodrigo poses on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona.

Olivia Rodrigo wore a super chic corseted dress by Vivienne Westwood with sparkly pink trims along its length. She added a Y2K throwback with a black choker layered with a pale pink stone neckpiece.

ALSO READ | Stars bring colour, glitter and some skin to Oscars red carpet

Lady Gaga on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona Lady Gaga on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Lady Gaga aimed for perfection with her Armani Prive black and white gown. She even managed to elevate that with a stunning Tiffany & Co. neckpiece. Talk about an understated statement!

Dua Lipa at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona Dua Lipa at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Dua Lipa’s 1992 Versace outfit, worn by Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington, was one of the winning looks of the evening. Complementing the gold accents of the look were her chunky, layered, and gorgeously messy golden neckpieces and bracelets.

ALSO SEE | Ahead of Oscars, take a look at some of the most memorable red carpet dresses in recent history

Halsey at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Halsey at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Halsey cut a stunning picture in a Pressiat corseted dress with Tiffany & Co. jewels. Her gorgeous sculptural hat, a vintage Pierre Cardin one from her stylist Law Roach’s archive, added the perfect finishing touch to her look.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!