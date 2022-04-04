All the accessories we loved from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

April 4, 2022 9:40:18 pm
The royalty of music attended the Grammys red carpet last night dressed to a T. From Lady Gaga’s total sartorial U-turn as far as her Grammys history is concerned to Dua Lipa‘s viral Versace look, accompanied by statement accessories that elevated the ensemble a few notches.
Let’s take a look at some of them:
Justin Bieber‘s dramatically oversized suit was only beaten by his clunky Balenciaga-meets-Crocs shoes. But topping both, and adding a kick of colour, was his bright pink beanie, a colour that saw a lot of preference on the red carpet.
Doja Cat accessorised her icy blue Versace gown with a glass bag filled with candy. She also hung a sparkly JBL case with it. Thoughtful and cute!
Olivia Rodrigo wore a super chic corseted dress by Vivienne Westwood with sparkly pink trims along its length. She added a Y2K throwback with a black choker layered with a pale pink stone neckpiece.
Lady Gaga aimed for perfection with her Armani Prive black and white gown. She even managed to elevate that with a stunning Tiffany & Co. neckpiece. Talk about an understated statement!
Dua Lipa’s 1992 Versace outfit, worn by Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington, was one of the winning looks of the evening. Complementing the gold accents of the look were her chunky, layered, and gorgeously messy golden neckpieces and bracelets.
Halsey cut a stunning picture in a Pressiat corseted dress with Tiffany & Co. jewels. Her gorgeous sculptural hat, a vintage Pierre Cardin one from her stylist Law Roach’s archive, added the perfect finishing touch to her look.
