‘All that glitters’: Keep it sparkly and bright like Paris Hilton, Gigi Hadid

Looking for ways to add some bling and glitter to your wardrobe this year? If the answer to that question is yes, then we have got you covered.

Yes, sequins can be tricky to ace, but with the right styling approach, they are the most fuss-free way to elevate a look without putting in much effort. So get ready to take some sparkly inspiration from your favourite fashionistas.

Paris Hilton, who walked the runway for designer duo David and Phillipe Bond, better known as ‘The Blonds’, for the New York Fashion Week 2021 looked dazzling in a sequined, off-the-shoulder gown that was the perfect definition of sparkle meets high fashion!

The haute couture designers took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes moments from their cabaret-inspired show. Take a look at the post here:

A risqué number, the gown also featured a bodice modelled like an armour. Paris’ purple outfit was styled with high-heeled purple boots. Her hair was styled to Barbie-perfection, replete with a high, voluminous ponytail and sparkly, bronzed make-up. Matching jewellery completed the look.

We also cannot get enough of supermodel Gigi Hadid’s sequined look from Tom Ford, also at the New York Fashion Week 2021.

Gigi looked stunning in a sequined, dark green, full sleeved shirt, paired with loose, golden pants.

Ford’s entire collection boasted of colourful sparkly silhouettes, a trend we look forward to in 2022!

