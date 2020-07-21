All it takes is just 6 easy steps to get Nataša Stanković’s classic makeup look

If you like to keep it fuss-free, you have to try this easy makeup look. (Photo: Nataša Stanković/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) If you like to keep it fuss-free, you have to try this easy makeup look. (Photo: Nataša Stanković/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Nataša Stanković made news when she announced her pregnancy with beau and cricketer Hardik Pandya. Scrolling through her Instagram, one can notice her impeccable sartorial choices and the numerous style tricks up her sleeves. You can check them out here.

However, there’s another thing that we like — her makeup. She always likes to keep it simple and minimal with nude lips and lightly bronzed cheeks. So if you are looking for a warm makeup look, the Serbian model is surely the go-to person for you!

Take a look at these 6 easy makeup steps we have decoded for you.

Step 1: Nataša sports near-flawless base with a hint of glow; thus it is important to go for products that provide optimal coverage and don’t make the face look cakey. Here’s your guide to nailing the perfect makeup base; but we suggest you add an illuminator or liquid highlighter along with a BB cream or a hint of foundation.

Step 2: Blend it properly with a beauty blender dampened using face mist or rose water for a blurred effect. Next, spot-conceal your blemishes because we want the base to be as light as possible. If you have oily skin, set it with a loose powder on areas you crease, like your under eyes, T-zone and laughing lines.

Step 3: Once your base is in place, it is time to add warmth to your face — go for a bronzer (here’s how you can get the perfect bronzer shade for yourself) to sculpt your cheekbones and add some depth to your cheeks. Add a blush on the apple of your cheeks or use a lip and cheek tint for a more natural effect.

Step 4: Now, focus on the eyes and use a neutral eye shadow pallet or your bronzer and apply it on the crease of your eyes. Nataša also opts for a hint of kohl, so carefully line your lower lash line with kajal and smudge it out for a slightly smokey effect.

Step 5: Go for nude brown lip colour. Carefully line your lips with a neutral lip liner for a fuller lip and fill it in with a matte lip colour.

Step 6: Set it in place with a makeup fixing spray or rose water and then dab using a beauty blender to pick up all the extra product.

