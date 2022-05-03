From Alicia Keys’ tribute to New York City to Billie Eilish’s 1885 portrait-inspired dress: Met Gala outfits with a message

Call it fashion’s Oscar night or the biggest party of the year, the Met Gala is where the world’s who’s who come together to pay an ode to fashion history and make a statement with their sartorial choices. And for this year’s Met Gala, the statements ranged from Blake Lively’s theatrical train reveal to Hillary Clinton’s quiet but significant homage to the women she idolises, all adhering to the theme ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’.

Let’s take a look at some of the outfits that made as much of a sartorial as a culture statement:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s nod to The Addams Family

Sophie Hunter and Joe Jonas arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly) Sophie Hunter and Joe Jonas arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Soon-to-be parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner opted for Louis Vuitton for the night. Their outfits referenced The Addams Family, the New Yorker cartoons that were later made into television series of the same name in 1964.

Blake Lively’s Versace look detailed with New York City references

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Blake Lively in Versace. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Blake Lively in Versace. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Co-host Blake Lively stole more than just a moment on the iconic stairs in her exquisite Versace gown that she unfurled as a longer, gorgeous blue train. The bodice is inspired by the Empire State Building, the train of the dress is embellished with the celestial map seen on the Grand Centra’s ceiling, while her crown is an ode to the Statue of Liberty.

Alicia Keys’ train with the NYC skyline

Alicia Keys in custom Ralph Lauren. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Alicia Keys in custom Ralph Lauren. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Alicia Keys‘ shimmery black and silver Ralph Lauren gown came with a cape with rhinestone embellishments depicting the New York City skyline.

Riz Ahmed’s homage to immigrant workers

The Sound of Metal actor wore a 4SDesigns look by designer Angelo Urrutia who used heavy silk/wool faille inspired by the fabrics often used in clothing worn by immigrant workers. The outfit was complete with double knee pads and leather boots.

Hillary Clinton honours women she looks up to

Hillary Clinton attended the Met Gala after 20 years. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Hillary Clinton attended the Met Gala after 20 years. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Hillary Clinton walked the steps after two decades in a Joseph Altuzarra gown that features the names of 60 women embroidered on the neckline and hem as an homage to those she looks up to, including Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson and Clinton’s mother Dorothy Rodham.

Kris Jenner channels Jacqueline Kennedy

Kris Jenner’s one-shoulder dress channels Jackie Kennedy. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Kris Jenner’s one-shoulder dress channels Jackie Kennedy. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kris Jenner’s pale yellow gown is a take on the green one Jacqueline Kennedy wore during her trip to Cambodia back in 1967.

Billie Eilish’s 1885 portrait-inspired dress

Billie Eilish wore an upcycled Gucci dress. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Billie Eilish wore an upcycled Gucci dress. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Billie Eilish stole the show in an upcycled Gucci dress with a very special moodboard — that of a portrait of Madame Poirson by John Singer Sargent that dates back to 1985.

