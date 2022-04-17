Alia-Ranbir wedding: Bride’s sister Shaheen Bhatt looked timeless in traditional ensembles

Bollywood’s most anticipated wedding just took place as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family. And when the guest list includes the Bhatts and the Kapoors, nothing less than extravagant ensembles can be expected. Not only was the bride’s trousseau gorgeous with the unusual choice of white and gold instead of the traditional red, the guests, too, showed up in style, and how!

Alia’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, was one of the guests whose ensembles were an example of bridesmaid outfits that stand out, but don’t make noise. Styled by Ami Patel, Shaheen looked timeless in Manish Malhotra creations for the different functions of the wedding. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

This lime green lehenga set is the perfect indoor, intimate wedding outfit that brings a burst of colour without overwhelming the eyes. The devil, as they say, is in the details. And in this outfit, it’s in the gorgeously embroidered dupatta, hems, and the cuffs. With classic wavey tresses, a maang tikka, and some bangles, Shaheen’s look was perfectly complemented. The bright green colour looked perfect with Alia’s bright pink Manish Malhotra lehenga set.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are a vision in pink at their fun-filled mehendi ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Keeping in tune with the bride’s neutral, soft palette for the big day, Shaheen wore a soft pink lehenga with intricate light gold embroidery on the skirt and the dupatta. Her accessories were kept understated, and so was her makeup.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took four pheras at wedding; astrologer reveals the significance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

While the ladkewalas made glamorous fashion statements, the bride’s family kept it minimal and elegant.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!