‘Gangubai Kathiwadi’ promotions: Alia Bhatt bids adieu to Berlin; stylist shares reason behind her all-white looks

Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her next release Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Much like her previous promo tours for RRR and Brahmāstra, Alia is serving one impeccably styled look after another.

While for RRR, she was seen in stunning traditional looks, Alia is on an all-white streak while promoting Gangubai.

Check out some of her recent looks:

We love the romantic, all-white looks that Alia donned while promoting the movie in India. But she was also recently spotted at the Berlin Film Festival, along with Bhansali, where she continued to wow in white ensembles.

Her first look in Berlin was this Dolce & Gabbana white strapless gown that she styled with roses tucked under her ears, and layered with a blazer for the Berlin chill.

Alia chose to go traditional on the red carpet of her movie’s premiere at the film festival, donning a gorgeous custom white sari with a sleeveless blouse from designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula.

Wondering why she chose to wear only all-white ensembles for the movie’s promotion? Her stylist Ami Patel explained in one of her Instagram posts that “they say the colour white is special because it has all the the colours of the rainbow in it. In Gangubai Kathiawadi, I saw the entire spectrum of human emotions from celebration, gratitude, giving, sharing and every shade of love possible. Take a bow @aliaabhatt for this spectacular performance.” She added, “I have cried form the time Ganga became Gangu and laughed and cried and everything in-between right till the end. Have no words. Love you 🤍🤍🤍.” She also complimented the director writing, ” Sanjay Leela Bhansali you are a magician.”

Here’s Alia’s finale white look as she bid Berlin goodbye:

The actor looked radiant in a Giambattista Valli white pearl studded mini dress layered with a jacket and pearl-studded heels to match the regal yet edgy look. She left her hair in a messy half bun, and opted for minimal makeup as usual.

