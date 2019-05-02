Toggle Menu
You can't ignore Alia Bhatt's quirky sling bag from Chanel's Spring 2019 collection

Alia Bhatt was spotted carrying a quirky sling bag from Chanel's Spring 2019 collection at the airport recently. Take a look!

Alia Bhatt took the bag game a notch higher as she was spotted carrying a quirky two-side bag from Chanel’s Spring 2019.

Right from Fendi’s graphics bags to Chanel’s signature quilted envelope sling, Bollywood celebrities are often spotted with stylish bags when on the move. But Alia Bhatt took the bag game a notch higher as she was spotted carrying a quirky two-side bag from Chanel’s Spring 2019 collection at the airport recently.

The collection was one of Karl Lagerfeld’s last before his sudden demise earlier this year. The lambskin and red tone bag is priced roughly around $6,900 that is around Rs 4,82,534.

The Gully Boy actor keep rest of the look very simple and was seen wearing a white t-shirt and Cinq a Sept flared deep blue denim which was paired with off-white Nike sneakers.

Alia Bhatt walked at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt carried the latest red two side packs Chanel bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Looks like the actor loves her bags, and is often spotted carrying trendy bags. Prior to this, the Raazi actor was spotted dressed in an olive green coloured jacket and matching pants. She teamed her attire with a striped crop top and accessorised her look with a pair of yellow shoes, sunglasses and a white Gucci handbag.

Continuing her fashionable streak, Bhatt was spotted sashaying down the airport, clad in a white camisole teamed with a pair of blue jeans. She layered it with a tangerine, longline jacket and black ankle-length boots that added an interesting element to her look. Well, that’s not all. A statement bum bag gave a chic touch to her look.

Alia Bhatt while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

