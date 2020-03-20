Alia Bhatt’s off-duty looks are every college student’s dream

Let’s see take a look at some of her simple yet stylish off duty looks. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Let’s see take a look at some of her simple yet stylish off duty looks. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Actor Alia Bhatt often gives a chirpy, bubbly vibe. The Raazi actor, who recently celebrated her birthday, has often inspired teenagers with her sartorial choices, thanks to that casual, collegian vibe. As such, her looks can be easily recreated, and are equally fun and vibrant.

For every girl who is confused about how to curate a spring closet, here are some of her simple-yet-stylish off-duty looks.

The easy-breezy flowy dress can be hailed as a constant, even in capsule wardrobes, but the way Alia layers it with a denim jacket makes it more stylish. She adds a hint of feminine touch to this look with clear powder blue heels. It’s versatile and classic.

A basic white tee or black and white zebra tee and denim seems to be her pick every time she is out with her girlfriends.

There is no denying that the actor has a good collection of basics. Once at the airport, she was seen in a white top layered with an oversized striped shirt and basic blue denims. The trendy piece had slit sleeves that added a playful detail to the look.

She also gave us lessons on dressing up in mommy denims, which are considered to be comfy and laid back. A pair of mommy jeans and a basic white T-shirt, and you are good to go. The huge sunnies added an element of fun to her attire.

The actor was seen in basic black track pants from Adidas that she paired with a white T-shirt and a denim jacket by Diesel that read: ‘Not cool Anymore’, along with a fanny bag.

