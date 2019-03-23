Toggle Menu
Alia Bhatt’s black sharara outfit is the perfect choice for a summer wedding

Alia Bhatt picked a black ensemble for the launch of the song 'First Class' from her upcoming movie Kalank. She looked lovely in the outfit, will we feel will be a wonderful choice for a wedding where you plan to dance the night away. 

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan at Kalank event. (Source: APH Images)

Alia Bhatt has a lovely sartorial choice and can pull off any look with ease. At the launch of the latest song ‘First Class’ from her upcoming move Kalank, the actor picked an outfit from designer Anita Dongre’s collection, and looked elegant in it.

The black kurta and sharara set, which had intricate motifs embellished all over, looked lovely on the actor. We feel that the attire, which is stylish yet comfortable, will be a wonderful choice for a wedding where you plan to dance the night away.

Bhatt completed her look with a touch of eyeliner, matte nude lips, a small bindi and straight hair. The chunky jhumkis complemented the look beautifully. But if you wish to amp up the look, you can opt for wedge Kolhapuris and add a pop of red to the lips – which will also break the monotony of the outfit.

Check some of the pictures here.

Alia Bhatt at Kalank event. (Source: APH Images)
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan at Kalank event. (Source: APH Images)

Prior to this, the Raazi actor wore an ivory anarkali with thread work from Manish Malhotra’s Summer collection 2019 which was teamed with a matching dupatta. Her look, which was kept elegant, was completed with kohl-rimmed eyes, silver earrings and a nude shade of lipstick. The bindi rounded out the look beautifully.

What do you think of her latest look?

