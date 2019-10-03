Alia Bhatt’s off-shoulder yellow dress reminds us of this actor’s look

Toggle Menu
The easy-breezy off-shoulder dress, featuring puffy sleeves and a girly bow on the bodice looked amazing on the Kalank actor.

The easy-breezy dress, featuring puffy sleeves and a girly bow on the bodice looked amazing. (Source: APH Images)

Yellow has ruled the fashion scene for a while now, with many celebs spotted wearing the colour on various occasions. Right from chic dresses to ethnic wear, the sunshine shade looks lovely and adds vibrancy to one’s look. So it was no surprise that Alia Bhatt opted for a pastel yellow dress from Jonathan Simkhai for a fundraiser event at Mumbai‘s Wadia Hospital.

The easy-breezy off-shoulder dress, featuring puffy sleeves and a girly bow on the bodice looked amazing on the Kalank actor. We especially liked the cut-out detailing and the high-low hemline, which added drama to the look. Keeping it simple, Bhatt skipped on accessories and went with a simple, tried-and-tested beauty look: nude lips, a dewy base and blow-dried hair.

While we cannot deny that the actor nailed the look, we feel that it was an odd choice to wear for a fundraiser at a hospital.

Check her entire look here.

Alia Bhatt looked lovely in the gingham dress from Jonathan Simkhai. (Source: APH Images)
We like how she opted for white sneakers to complete the look. (Source: APH Images)
The actor nailed casual dressing with this look. (Source: APH Images)

Earlier we had seen Tara Sutaria wear neon pantsuit which had a strapless bow shaped top from designer Mandira Wirk. Ever since her debut in Student of the Year 2, Sutaria has often turned heads with her strong fashion game.

Tara Sutaria shared screen space with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in her debut film. (Source: Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram)

Stylist Maneka Harisinghani shared the picture of the diva in the neon ensemble, and we could not stop gushing about it. She styled the midriff-baring ensemble white pointy heels that broke the monotony of outfit.

Her hair was styled in soft curls, while soft smokey eyes and neutral base completed her glam look. While the look was high on the glam quotient, we feel the fit could have been a little better.

