Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Alia Bhatt’s white caped pantsuit being likened to one worn by Deepika Padukone earlier

Styled by her long-time stylist Ami Patel, Alia was dressed in a custom pantsuit with a gorgeous cape for an event in Doha.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 11, 2022 4:30:23 pm
alia bhatt, deepika padukoneAlia and Deepika both sported this impossibly chic white caped pantsuit. Check out how they styled it.

Repetition of outfits is common in Bollywood, with actors often sporting looks similar to one another — whether at the airport, or a red carpet event. However, that doesn’t take away from their individual style of expression.

Recently, newly-married Alia Bhatt attended the Doha Watch and Jewellery Exhibition to inaugurate the event wherein she looked stunning in a regal all-white outfit. Take a look:

Styled by her long-time stylist Ami Patel, Alia was dressed in a pristine white custom pantsuit with a gorgeous cape by Harith Hashim. The look was spectacularly minimal and clean, with its white palette broken only subtly by the green stones in her necklace and earrings. She wore her hair in a messy ponytail and kept her makeup natural as usual.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt) 

However, the look is very similar to the one Deepika Padukone had sported during the unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika wore a similar white pantsuit with a cape, hers by Alberta Ferretti. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani in statement diamond earrings and Manolo Blahnik heels. As for makeup, Deepika wore her hair in a loose, low bun and kept her palette muted.

Whose look do you like more?

